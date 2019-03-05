NEXTDC : Change in substantial holding from CGF

Sydney

5 March 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Nextdc Limited (NXT)

We attach a notice of change of interests of substantial holder in Nextdc Limited. This notice is given by Challenger Limited and each of its associated entities named in Annexure 2 to this notice.

Yours faithfully

Andrew Brown Company Secretary

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Classof securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Fully Paid 17,349,383 5.04% 21,867,277 6.36%

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected Refer Annexure 1 Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Limited BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Limited Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased and sold on market and acquired via off market transfer by Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) and obtains a relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). 1,817,771 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 1,817,771 Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited As above 5,069,998 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 5,069,998 Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited As above 6,052,515 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 6,052,515 Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) National Nominees Limited National Nominees Limited As above 2,029,672 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 2,029,672

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

3. Changes in relevant interests

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 01/03/2019

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The previous notice was given to the company on 05/12/2018

The previous notice was dated 05/12/2018

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited As above 6,778,475 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 6,778,475 Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited As above 118,846 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 118,846

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Andrew Brown Company Secretary

Capacity

sign here 05/03/2019

date

Annexure 1 consists of 2 Pages and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 05/03/2019

Andrew Brown

Company Secretary of Challenger LimitedTransactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:

Class of security:Nextdc Limited (NXT) 01/03/2019

Ordinary Fully Paid

Date of Change Holder of relevant interest Nature of Change Consideration Number of Securities Person's Votes Affected 04/12/2018 Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) Buy 1,783,869 268,259 268,259 04/12/2018 as above Buy 570,500 85,792 85,792 04/12/2018 as above Buy 320,760 48,236 48,236 04/12/2018 as above Buy 355,724 53,494 53,494 18/12/2018 as above Buy 321,204 50,640 50,640 18/12/2018 as above Buy 1,606,726 253,311 253,311 18/12/2018 as above Buy 329,786 51,993 51,993 18/12/2018 as above Buy 613,523 96,726 96,726 19/12/2018 as above Buy 145,632 23,530 23,530 19/12/2018 as above Buy 730,963 118,103 118,103 19/12/2018 as above Buy 150,478 24,313 24,313 19/12/2018 as above Buy 286,510 46,292 46,292 20/12/2018 as above Buy 44,581 7,344 7,344 20/12/2018 as above Buy 15,589 2,568 2,568 20/12/2018 as above Buy 18,023 2,969 2,969 20/12/2018 as above Buy 77,088 12,699 12,699 20/12/2018 as above Buy 50,469 8,314 8,314 27/12/2018 as above Buy 41,597 7,030 7,030 27/12/2018 as above Buy 716,454 121,082 121,082 27/12/2018 as above Buy 208,566 35,248 35,248 27/12/2018 as above Buy 66,076 11,167 11,167 28/12/2018 as above Sell 29,587 - 5,000 5,000 10/01/2019 as above Buy 48,392 7,749 7,749 18/01/2019 as above Buy 348,885 52,851 52,851 18/01/2019 as above Buy 773,336 117,149 117,149 18/01/2019 as above Buy 74,388 11,258 11,258 21/01/2019 as above Buy 2,122,572 317,190 317,190 21/01/2019 as above Buy 484,312 72,374 72,374 21/01/2019 as above Buy 96,603 14,436 14,436 22/01/2019 as above Buy 99,130 14,900 14,900 23/01/2019 as above Buy 48,903 7,358 7,358 23/01/2019 as above Buy 9,783 1,472 1,472 23/01/2019 as above Buy 133,724 20,120 20,120 23/01/2019 as above Buy 216,065 32,509 32,509 23/01/2019 as above Buy 95,767 14,409 14,409 23/01/2019 as above Buy 22,046 3,317 3,317 25/01/2019 as above Sell 11,895 - 1,744 1,744 25/01/2019 as above Sell 1,242,541 - 182,172 182,172 25/01/2019 as above Sell 503,620 - 73,837 73,837 25/01/2019 as above Sell 25,775 - 3,779 3,779 25/01/2019 as above Sell 383,992 - 56,298 56,298 25/01/2019 as above Sell 26,437 - 3,876 3,876 25/01/2019 as above Sell 17,181 - 2,519 2,519 25/01/2019 as above Sell 116,982 - 17,151 17,151 25/01/2019 as above Sell 740,892 - 108,624 108,624 25/01/2019 as above Sell 151,617 - 22,200 22,200 29/01/2019 as above Sell 1,225,751 - 180,170 180,170 29/01/2019 as above Sell 377,712 - 55,519 55,519 29/01/2019 as above Sell 25,138 - 3,695 3,695 29/01/2019 as above Sell 11,246 - 1,653 1,653 29/01/2019 as above Sell 115,098 - 16,918 16,918 29/01/2019 as above Sell 17,199 - 2,528 2,528 29/01/2019 as above Sell 730,287 - 107,343 107,343 Date of Change Holder of relevant interest Nature of Change Consideration Number of Securities Person's Votes Affected 29/01/2019 as above Sell 26,458 - 3,889 3,889 29/01/2019 as above Sell 496,117 - 72,923 72,923 29/01/2019 as above Sell 56,889 - 8,362 8,362 29/01/2019 as above Buy 71,504 10,499 10,499 30/01/2019 as above Buy 13,281 1,956 1,956 30/01/2019 as above Buy 57,475 8,465 8,465 30/01/2019 as above Buy 14,849 2,187 2,187 31/01/2019 as above Buy 57,825 8,438 8,438 05/02/2019 as above Buy - Transfer 617,393 89,868 89,868 05/02/2019 as above Sell 332,762 - 48,368 48,368 06/02/2019 as above Sell 24,127 - 3,500 3,500 12/02/2019 as above Sell 22,030 - 3,189 3,189 20/02/2019 as above Sell 24,443 - 3,400 3,400 26/02/2019 as above Buy 154,976 21,936 21,936 27/02/2019 as above Buy 222,804 34,695 34,695 27/02/2019 as above Buy 500,194 77,890 77,890 27/02/2019 as above Buy 322,972 50,293 50,293 27/02/2019 as above Buy 209,967 32,696 32,696 27/02/2019 as above Buy 685,116 106,686 106,686 27/02/2019 as above Buy 831,514 129,483 129,483 27/02/2019 as above Buy 407,091 63,392 63,392 27/02/2019 as above Buy 95,030 14,798 14,798 27/02/2019 as above Buy 41,735 6,499 6,499 27/02/2019 as above Buy 577,885 89,988 89,988 27/02/2019 as above Buy 925,259 144,081 144,081 27/02/2019 as above Buy 22,470 3,499 3,499 28/02/2019 as above Buy 532,912 85,180 85,180 28/02/2019 as above Buy 348,395 55,687 55,687 28/02/2019 as above Buy 223,919 35,791 35,791 28/02/2019 as above Buy 1,001,396 160,062 160,062 28/02/2019 as above Buy 460,977 73,682 73,682 28/02/2019 as above Buy 240,186 38,391 38,391 28/02/2019 as above Buy 616,095 98,476 98,476 28/02/2019 as above Buy 739,319 118,172 118,172 28/02/2019 as above Buy 100,701.40 16,096 16,096 28/02/2019 as above Buy 45,032.85 7,198 7,198 28/02/2019 as above Buy 896,315.08 143,266 143,266 28/02/2019 as above Buy 25,018.94 3,999 3,999 01/03/2019 as above Buy 553,880.19 88,168 88,168 01/03/2019 as above Buy 639,825.60 101,849 101,849 01/03/2019 as above Buy 359,059.71 57,156 57,156 01/03/2019 as above Buy 105,514.15 16,796 16,796 01/03/2019 as above Buy 233,970.53 37,244 37,244 01/03/2019 as above Buy 1,034,354.05 164,651 164,651 01/03/2019 as above Buy 923,343.06 146,980 146,980 01/03/2019 as above Buy 451,733.25 71,908 71,908 01/03/2019 as above Buy 247,734.61 39,435 39,435 01/03/2019 as above Buy 46,487.54 7,400 7,400 01/03/2019 as above Buy 762,163.22 121,323 121,323 01/03/2019 as above Buy 25,693.79 4,090 4,090 01/03/2019 as above Buy 575,459.28 92,592 92,592 01/03/2019 as above Buy 664,750.19 106,959 106,959 01/03/2019 as above Buy 373,049.16 60,024 60,024 01/03/2019 as above Buy 109,626.39 17,639 17,639 01/03/2019 as above Buy 243,087.30 39,113 39,113 01/03/2019 as above Buy 1,074,666.73 172,915 172,915 01/03/2019 as above Buy 959,310.11 154,354 154,354 01/03/2019 as above Buy 469,325.73 75,515 75,515 01/03/2019 as above Buy 257,381.80 41,413 41,413 01/03/2019 as above Buy 48,302.98 7,772 7,772 01/03/2019 as above Buy 791,853.15 127,410 127,410 01/03/2019 as above Buy 26,687.21 4,294 4,294

Total Number of Securities

4,517,894