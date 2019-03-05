|
NEXTDC : Change in substantial holding from CGF
03/05/2019 | 01:25am EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Classof securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Fully Paid
17,349,383
5.04%
21,867,277
6.36%
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
Refer Annexure 1
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
Refer Annexure 1
Refer Annexure 1
Refer Annexure 1
Refer Annexure 1
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Limited
BNP Paribas Nominees
Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased and sold on market and acquired via off market transfer by Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) and obtains a relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
1,817,771 (Ordinary
Fully Paid)
1,817,771
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
Citicorp Nominees Pty
|
Limited
As above
5,069,998 (Ordinary
Fully Paid)
5,069,998
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
J P Morgan Nominees
|
Australia Limited
As above
6,052,515 (Ordinary
Fully Paid)
6,052,515
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
National Nominees
|
Limited
As above
2,029,672 (Ordinary
Fully Paid)
2,029,672
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
3. Changes in relevant interests
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 01/03/2019
To Company Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The previous notice was given to the company on 05/12/2018
The previous notice was dated 05/12/2018
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
|
Limited
As above
6,778,475 (Ordinary
Fully Paid)
6,778,475
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
RBC Investor Services
Pty Limited
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty
|
|
118,846 (Ordinary Fully
|
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
|
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Andrew Brown Company Secretary
Capacity
sign here 05/03/2019
date
Annexure 1 consists of 2 Pages and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 05/03/2019
Andrew Brown
Company Secretary of Challenger LimitedTransactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:
Class of security:Nextdc Limited (NXT) 01/03/2019
Ordinary Fully Paid
Date of Change
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Number of Securities
Person's Votes
Affected
04/12/2018
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
Buy
1,783,869
268,259
268,259
04/12/2018
as above
Buy
570,500
85,792
85,792
04/12/2018
as above
Buy
320,760
48,236
48,236
04/12/2018
as above
Buy
355,724
53,494
53,494
18/12/2018
as above
Buy
321,204
50,640
50,640
18/12/2018
as above
Buy
1,606,726
253,311
253,311
18/12/2018
as above
Buy
329,786
51,993
51,993
18/12/2018
as above
Buy
613,523
96,726
96,726
19/12/2018
as above
Buy
145,632
23,530
23,530
19/12/2018
as above
Buy
730,963
118,103
118,103
19/12/2018
as above
Buy
150,478
24,313
24,313
19/12/2018
as above
Buy
286,510
46,292
46,292
20/12/2018
as above
Buy
44,581
7,344
7,344
20/12/2018
as above
Buy
15,589
2,568
2,568
20/12/2018
as above
Buy
18,023
2,969
2,969
20/12/2018
as above
Buy
77,088
12,699
12,699
20/12/2018
as above
Buy
50,469
8,314
8,314
27/12/2018
as above
Buy
41,597
7,030
7,030
27/12/2018
as above
Buy
716,454
121,082
121,082
27/12/2018
as above
Buy
208,566
35,248
35,248
27/12/2018
as above
Buy
66,076
11,167
11,167
28/12/2018
as above
Sell
29,587
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,744
1,744
25/01/2019
as above
Sell
1,242,541
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,837
73,837
25/01/2019
as above
Sell
25,775
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
56,298
56,298
25/01/2019
as above
Sell
26,437
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,519
2,519
25/01/2019
as above
Sell
116,982
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
108,624
108,624
25/01/2019
as above
Sell
151,617
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
180,170
180,170
29/01/2019
as above
Sell
377,712
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,695
3,695
29/01/2019
as above
Sell
11,246
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,918
16,918
29/01/2019
as above
Sell
17,199
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
107,343
107,343
|
Date of Change
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Number of Securities
Person's Votes
Affected
29/01/2019
as above
Sell
26,458
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
72,923
72,923
|
|
|
|
|
8,362
8,362
29/01/2019
as above
Buy
71,504
10,499
10,499
30/01/2019
as above
Buy
13,281
1,956
1,956
30/01/2019
as above
Buy
57,475
8,465
8,465
30/01/2019
as above
Buy
14,849
2,187
2,187
31/01/2019
as above
Buy
57,825
8,438
8,438
05/02/2019
as above
Buy - Transfer
617,393
89,868
89,868
05/02/2019
as above
Sell
332,762
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,500
3,500
12/02/2019
as above
Sell
22,030
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,400
3,400
26/02/2019
as above
Buy
154,976
21,936
21,936
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
222,804
34,695
34,695
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
500,194
77,890
77,890
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
322,972
50,293
50,293
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
209,967
32,696
32,696
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
685,116
106,686
106,686
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
831,514
129,483
129,483
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
407,091
63,392
63,392
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
95,030
14,798
14,798
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
41,735
6,499
6,499
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
577,885
89,988
89,988
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
925,259
144,081
144,081
27/02/2019
as above
Buy
22,470
3,499
3,499
28/02/2019
as above
Buy
532,912
85,180
85,180
28/02/2019
as above
Buy
348,395
55,687
55,687
28/02/2019
as above
Buy
223,919
35,791
35,791
28/02/2019
as above
Buy
1,001,396
160,062
160,062
28/02/2019
as above
Buy
460,977
73,682
|
73,682
|
28/02/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
240,186
|
38,391
|
38,391
|
28/02/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
616,095
|
98,476
|
98,476
|
28/02/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
739,319
|
118,172
|
118,172
|
28/02/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
100,701.40
|
16,096
|
16,096
|
28/02/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
45,032.85
|
7,198
|
7,198
|
28/02/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
896,315.08
|
143,266
|
143,266
|
28/02/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
25,018.94
|
3,999
|
3,999
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
553,880.19
|
88,168
|
88,168
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
639,825.60
|
101,849
|
101,849
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
359,059.71
|
57,156
|
57,156
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
105,514.15
|
16,796
|
16,796
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
233,970.53
|
37,244
|
37,244
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
1,034,354.05
|
164,651
|
164,651
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
923,343.06
|
146,980
|
146,980
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
451,733.25
|
71,908
|
71,908
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
247,734.61
|
39,435
|
39,435
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
46,487.54
|
7,400
|
7,400
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
762,163.22
|
121,323
|
121,323
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
25,693.79
|
4,090
|
4,090
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
575,459.28
|
92,592
|
92,592
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
664,750.19
|
106,959
|
106,959
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
373,049.16
|
60,024
|
60,024
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
109,626.39
|
17,639
|
17,639
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
243,087.30
|
39,113
|
39,113
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
1,074,666.73
|
172,915
|
172,915
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
959,310.11
|
154,354
|
154,354
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
469,325.73
|
75,515
|
75,515
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
257,381.80
|
41,413
|
41,413
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
48,302.98
|
7,772
|
7,772
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
791,853.15
|
127,410
|
127,410
|
01/03/2019
|
as above
|
Buy
|
26,687.21
|
4,294
|
4,294
Total Number of Securities
4,517,894
Disclaimer
NEXTDC Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 06:24:04 UTC
|
|