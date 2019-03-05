Log in
NEXTDC : Change in substantial holding from CGF

03/05/2019 | 01:25am EST

Sydney

Level 2, 5 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 3698

Sydney NSW 2001www.challenger.com.au

Telephone 02 9994 7000

Facsimile 02 9994 7777

5 March 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Nextdc Limited (NXT)

We attach a notice of change of interests of substantial holder in Nextdc Limited. This notice is given by Challenger Limited and each of its associated entities named in Annexure 2 to this notice.

Yours faithfully

Andrew Brown Company Secretary

Melbourne

Level 19, 31 Queen Street PO Box 297, Flinders Lane, Melbourne VIC 3000 Telephone 02 9994 7000 Facsimile 02 9994 7777

Brisbane

Level 6, 215 Adelaide Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 Telephone 07 3136 5400 Facsimile 07 3136 5407

Perth

Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Telephone 08 6466 9613

Adelaide

Level 7, Suite 714, 147 Pirie Street, Adelaide SA 5000 Telephone 08 8427 9511

Challenger Limited ABN 85 106 842 371 Challenger Group Services Pty Limited ABN 91 085 657 307

Challenger Life Company Limited ABN 44 072 486 938 AFSL 234670

Challenger Investment Partners Limited ABN 29 092 382 842 AFSL 234 678

Challenger Retirement and Investment Services Limited ABN 80 115 534 453 AFSL295642 RSE Licence No. L0001304

Challenger Mortgage Management Pty Ltd ABN 72 087 271 109 Challenger Securitisation Management Pty Ltd ABN 56 100 346 898 AFSL 244593

Challenger Investment Solutions Management Pty Ltd ABN 63 130 035 353 AFSL 487354

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Classof securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid

17,349,383

5.04%

21,867,277

6.36%

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

Refer Annexure 1

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

Refer Annexure 1

Refer Annexure 1

Refer Annexure 1

Refer Annexure 1

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Limited

BNP Paribas Nominees

Pty Limited

Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased and sold on market and acquired via off market transfer by Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) and obtains a relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

1,817,771 (Ordinary

Fully Paid)

1,817,771

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

Citicorp Nominees Pty

Limited

Citicorp Nominees Pty

Limited

As above

5,069,998 (Ordinary

Fully Paid)

5,069,998

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

J P Morgan Nominees

Australia Limited

J P Morgan Nominees

Australia Limited

As above

6,052,515 (Ordinary

Fully Paid)

6,052,515

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

National Nominees

Limited

National Nominees

Limited

As above

2,029,672 (Ordinary

Fully Paid)

2,029,672

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

3. Changes in relevant interests

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 01/03/2019

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The previous notice was given to the company on 05/12/2018

The previous notice was dated 05/12/2018

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Limited

As above

6,778,475 (Ordinary

Fully Paid)

6,778,475

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

RBC Investor Services

Australia Nominees

Pty Limited

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty

Limited

As above

118,846 (Ordinary Fully

Paid)

118,846

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Andrew Brown Company Secretary

Capacity

sign here 05/03/2019

date

DIRECTIONS

(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 1 consists of 2 Pages and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 05/03/2019

Andrew Brown

Company Secretary of Challenger LimitedTransactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:

Class of security:Nextdc Limited (NXT) 01/03/2019

Ordinary Fully Paid

Date of Change

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Number of Securities

Person's Votes

Affected

04/12/2018

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

Buy

1,783,869

268,259

268,259

04/12/2018

as above

Buy

570,500

85,792

85,792

04/12/2018

as above

Buy

320,760

48,236

48,236

04/12/2018

as above

Buy

355,724

53,494

53,494

18/12/2018

as above

Buy

321,204

50,640

50,640

18/12/2018

as above

Buy

1,606,726

253,311

253,311

18/12/2018

as above

Buy

329,786

51,993

51,993

18/12/2018

as above

Buy

613,523

96,726

96,726

19/12/2018

as above

Buy

145,632

23,530

23,530

19/12/2018

as above

Buy

730,963

118,103

118,103

19/12/2018

as above

Buy

150,478

24,313

24,313

19/12/2018

as above

Buy

286,510

46,292

46,292

20/12/2018

as above

Buy

44,581

7,344

7,344

20/12/2018

as above

Buy

15,589

2,568

2,568

20/12/2018

as above

Buy

18,023

2,969

2,969

20/12/2018

as above

Buy

77,088

12,699

12,699

20/12/2018

as above

Buy

50,469

8,314

8,314

27/12/2018

as above

Buy

41,597

7,030

7,030

27/12/2018

as above

Buy

716,454

121,082

121,082

27/12/2018

as above

Buy

208,566

35,248

35,248

27/12/2018

as above

Buy

66,076

11,167

11,167

28/12/2018

as above

Sell

29,587

-

5,000

5,000

10/01/2019

as above

Buy

48,392

7,749

7,749

18/01/2019

as above

Buy

348,885

52,851

52,851

18/01/2019

as above

Buy

773,336

117,149

117,149

18/01/2019

as above

Buy

74,388

11,258

11,258

21/01/2019

as above

Buy

2,122,572

317,190

317,190

21/01/2019

as above

Buy

484,312

72,374

72,374

21/01/2019

as above

Buy

96,603

14,436

14,436

22/01/2019

as above

Buy

99,130

14,900

14,900

23/01/2019

as above

Buy

48,903

7,358

7,358

23/01/2019

as above

Buy

9,783

1,472

1,472

23/01/2019

as above

Buy

133,724

20,120

20,120

23/01/2019

as above

Buy

216,065

32,509

32,509

23/01/2019

as above

Buy

95,767

14,409

14,409

23/01/2019

as above

Buy

22,046

3,317

3,317

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

11,895

-

1,744

1,744

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

1,242,541

-

182,172

182,172

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

503,620

-

73,837

73,837

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

25,775

-

3,779

3,779

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

383,992

-

56,298

56,298

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

26,437

-

3,876

3,876

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

17,181

-

2,519

2,519

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

116,982

-

17,151

17,151

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

740,892

-

108,624

108,624

25/01/2019

as above

Sell

151,617

-

22,200

22,200

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

1,225,751

-

180,170

180,170

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

377,712

-

55,519

55,519

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

25,138

-

3,695

3,695

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

11,246

-

1,653

1,653

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

115,098

-

16,918

16,918

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

17,199

-

2,528

2,528

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

730,287

-

107,343

107,343

Date of Change

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Number of Securities

Person's Votes

Affected

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

26,458

-

3,889

3,889

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

496,117

-

72,923

72,923

29/01/2019

as above

Sell

56,889

-

8,362

8,362

29/01/2019

as above

Buy

71,504

10,499

10,499

30/01/2019

as above

Buy

13,281

1,956

1,956

30/01/2019

as above

Buy

57,475

8,465

8,465

30/01/2019

as above

Buy

14,849

2,187

2,187

31/01/2019

as above

Buy

57,825

8,438

8,438

05/02/2019

as above

Buy - Transfer

617,393

89,868

89,868

05/02/2019

as above

Sell

332,762

-

48,368

48,368

06/02/2019

as above

Sell

24,127

-

3,500

3,500

12/02/2019

as above

Sell

22,030

-

3,189

3,189

20/02/2019

as above

Sell

24,443

-

3,400

3,400

26/02/2019

as above

Buy

154,976

21,936

21,936

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

222,804

34,695

34,695

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

500,194

77,890

77,890

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

322,972

50,293

50,293

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

209,967

32,696

32,696

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

685,116

106,686

106,686

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

831,514

129,483

129,483

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

407,091

63,392

63,392

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

95,030

14,798

14,798

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

41,735

6,499

6,499

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

577,885

89,988

89,988

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

925,259

144,081

144,081

27/02/2019

as above

Buy

22,470

3,499

3,499

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

532,912

85,180

85,180

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

348,395

55,687

55,687

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

223,919

35,791

35,791

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

1,001,396

160,062

160,062

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

460,977

73,682

73,682

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

240,186

38,391

38,391

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

616,095

98,476

98,476

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

739,319

118,172

118,172

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

100,701.40

16,096

16,096

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

45,032.85

7,198

7,198

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

896,315.08

143,266

143,266

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

25,018.94

3,999

3,999

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

553,880.19

88,168

88,168

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

639,825.60

101,849

101,849

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

359,059.71

57,156

57,156

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

105,514.15

16,796

16,796

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

233,970.53

37,244

37,244

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

1,034,354.05

164,651

164,651

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

923,343.06

146,980

146,980

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

451,733.25

71,908

71,908

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

247,734.61

39,435

39,435

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

46,487.54

7,400

7,400

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

762,163.22

121,323

121,323

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

25,693.79

4,090

4,090

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

575,459.28

92,592

92,592

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

664,750.19

106,959

106,959

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

373,049.16

60,024

60,024

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

109,626.39

17,639

17,639

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

243,087.30

39,113

39,113

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

1,074,666.73

172,915

172,915

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

959,310.11

154,354

154,354

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

469,325.73

75,515

75,515

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

257,381.80

41,413

41,413

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

48,302.98

7,772

7,772

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

791,853.15

127,410

127,410

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

26,687.21

4,294

4,294

Total Number of Securities

4,517,894

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 06:24:04 UTC
