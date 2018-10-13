Log in
NEXTDC : Disposal of 67.3% stake in AJD

10/13/2018 | 04:53pm CEST

12 October 2018

360 Capital Group

Disposes of 67.3% stake in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group

360 Capital Group (ASX: TGP) has today sold its entire holding in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (ASX: AJD) via the takeover offer by NEXTDC (ASX: NXT) for a total consideration of $154.8 million, ($2.00 per AJD security).

The Group will also receive the special distribution of $0.02 per security ($1.55 million) as well as the September 2018 distribution of $0.02 per security ($1.55 million).

The Group achieved a net return of $19.24 million on its investment (after all costs) from distributions and capital gains during its investment, equivalent to a 14.4% IRR return on equity during TGP's investment period.

The investment in AJD consumed significant management time, however, the investment also uncovered various opportunities to work with other data centre investors, operators and developers which the Group will now explore outside of AJD.

The Group will repay its $20.0 million corporate debt facility, will become debt free and have approximately $145.0 million in cash. It will use part of the proceeds to continue to expand its non-bank lending activities, other growth initiatives which are expected to generate significantly higher returns than AJD.

Alternatively, please contact:

Tony Pitt

Glenn Butterworth

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group

+61 2 8405 8860

+61 2 8405 8860

More information on the Group can be found on the ASX's website at www.asx.com.au using the Group's ASX code "TGP", on the Group's website www.360capital.com.au,by calling the 360 Capital investor enquiry line on 1300 082 130 or by emailing investor.relations@360capital.com.au

About 360 Capital Group (ASX: TGP)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, property investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of property assets. The Group actively invests in direct property assets, property securities, real estate debt and various corporate real estate investments within Australian real estate markets on a private and public equity basis.

ASX Release

360 Capital Group

Incorporating 360 Capital Group Limited ABN 18 113 569 136 & 360 Capital Investment Trust ARSN 104 552 598

Level 8, 56 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000 | T +61 2 8405 8860 | Fax +61 2 9238 0354 | E investor.relations@360capital.com.au | W www.360capital.com.au

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 14:52:05 UTC
