NEXTDC : Disposal of 67.3% stake in AJD

12 October 2018

360 Capital Group

Disposes of 67.3% stake in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group

360 Capital Group (ASX: TGP) has today sold its entire holding in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (ASX: AJD) via the takeover offer by NEXTDC (ASX: NXT) for a total consideration of $154.8 million, ($2.00 per AJD security).

The Group will also receive the special distribution of $0.02 per security ($1.55 million) as well as the September 2018 distribution of $0.02 per security ($1.55 million).

The Group achieved a net return of $19.24 million on its investment (after all costs) from distributions and capital gains during its investment, equivalent to a 14.4% IRR return on equity during TGP's investment period.

The investment in AJD consumed significant management time, however, the investment also uncovered various opportunities to work with other data centre investors, operators and developers which the Group will now explore outside of AJD.

The Group will repay its $20.0 million corporate debt facility, will become debt free and have approximately $145.0 million in cash. It will use part of the proceeds to continue to expand its non-bank lending activities, other growth initiatives which are expected to generate significantly higher returns than AJD.

