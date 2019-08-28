Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEXTDC : FY19 Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

FY19

ANNUAL REPORT

A W A R D S A N D C E R T I F I C AT I O N S

FROST & SULLIVAN

2019 Winner: Visionary Innovation Leadership Award, Global Data Centre Infrastructure and Operations

2017 Winner: Data Centre Services Growth Excellence

2016 Winner: Data Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

2014 Winner: Australia Data Centre Service Provider of the Year Award

UPTIME BRILL AWARDS, ASIA-PACIFIC

2019 Winner: Best Practices Award - Global Data Centre Infrastructure and Operations Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

2015 Winner: Efficient IT in the Product Solutions category

DATACENTER DYNAMICS AWARDS

2018 Winner: Data Centre Operations Team of the Year, Asia-Pacific

2018 Winner: Data Centre Operations Team of the Year, Global

2018 Winner: Data Centre Design Team of the Year, Global

2014 Winner: S1 Sydney - Innovation in the Mega-Data Centre

DELOITTE TECH FAST AWARDS

2014 #1 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia

2014 #6 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 APAC

2017 #5 highest revenue of Fast 100 companies

2014 #3 fastest-growing Australian company over the past three years

QUEENSLAND AWARDS

2016 Winner: AXONVX -

Industrial and Primary Industries category

2016 Winner: AXONVX -

Infrastructure and Platforms Innovation of the Year

ARN ICT INDUSTRY AWARDS

2017 Highly Commended: Jeff Van Zetten, Head of Engineering and Design - Technical Excellence

2015 Winner: AXONVX -

Best Telecommunications Initiative of the Year

2014 Winner: Telecommunications Vendor of the Year

2015 Winner: Service Provider of the Year

2014 Winner: Service Provider of the Year

MASTER BUILDERS ASSOCIATION EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION AWARDS

2018 Winner: B2 - Brisbane - Best commercial building $5 - $50M

2016 Winner: S1 Sydney - Communications Buildings

LORD MAYOR'S BUSINESS AWARDS

2017 Winner: B2 data centre - Port of Brisbane Award for Investment in Brisbane category

DATACLOUD ASIA

2017 Excellence in Data Centre IT Architecture and Design

UPTIME INSTITUTE

ISO 27001:2013

ISO 9001:2015

ISO 14001:2015

NABERS

Information Security

Quality Management

Environmental Management

Management System

System certification

System certification

(ISMS) certification

(C1, M1, S1)

Information

Quality

Environment

Security

ISO 9001

ISO 14001

ISO 27001

M1 Melbourne

S1 Sydney

NEXTDC Limited and controlled entities | FY19 Annual Report

2

C O N T E N T S

Highlights

4

Letter from The Chairman and CEO

6

FY19 Business Update

10

About NEXTDC

12

Our People and Culture Strategies

17

Directors' Report

19

Remuneration Report

30

Auditor's Independence Declaration

50

Corporate Governance Statement

51

Financial Report

52

Directors' Declaration

103

Independent Auditor's Report to the Members

104

Shareholder Information

111

Corporate Directory

113

1 JULY 2018 TO 30 JUNE 2019 | NEXTDC LIMITED | ABN 35 143 582 521

NEXTDC Limited and controlled entities | FY19 Annual Report

3

HIGHLIGHTS

1,184CUSTOMERS 6

10,972PUBLIC CLOUDS

INTERCONNECTIONS

9

DATA

CENTRES

EMPLOYEES

233

100%

CARBON NEUTRAL

CORPORATE OPERATIONS

10

CLOUD ONRAMPS

550+

PARTNERS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:55:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pDril-Quip, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07:19pBurnham Benefits Introduces New Vice President & Producer, Jules Gootrad
GL
07:17pCaribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. Announces Closing of US$40 Million Second Tranche of Aggregate US$80 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes
AQ
07:16pAIR NEW ZEALAND : Te Ara Nui rōpu wins Diversity Works award
PU
07:13pMASTER & DYNAMIC : now available at Verizon Wireless
PR
07:13pVIVO CANNABIS : trade; Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
07:11pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's top court ruling on Samsung heir and ex-president
RE
07:11pPKP CARGO : Current Report No. 43/2019 of 28 August 2019 - Purchase of shares by a manager - notification correction
PU
07:10pIRVING RESOURCES : Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
07:10pWilton Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
3E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD : E COMMODITIES : SHARE PURCHASES PURSUANT TO RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT SCHEME
4GTN : results for the year ended 30 June 2019 Opens in a new Window
5DRIL-QUIP, INC. : Dril-Quip, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group