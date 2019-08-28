NEXTDC : FY19 Appendix 4E

NEXTDC Limited
Appendix 4E
Preliminary Final Report
Results for announcement to the market
For the year ended 30 June 2019
(Previous corresponding period: to 30 June 2018)
Summary of Financial Information
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
179,260
|
161,529
|
17,731
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after
|
|
|
|
|
income tax for the period attributable to
|
(9,819)
|
6,639
|
(16,458)
|
(248%)
|
members
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) after income tax attributable to
|
(9,819)
|
6,639
|
(16,458)
|
(248%)
|
members
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
No dividend has been proposed or declared in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019.
Net tangible assets
2019 2018
|
Basic net tangible asset backing per ordinary share
|
$2.48
|
$2.57
|
|
|
Details of entities over which control has been gained
On 18 October 2018, NEXTDC Limited acquired a controlling interest in the Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC), increasing its investment in APDC from 29.2% at 30 June 2018 to 97.6%. Compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in APDC was completed on 30 November 2018, with NEXTDC Limited holding 100% of the shares in APDC from that date.
APDC was a stapled group that was listed on the ASX at the date of acquisition, and subsequently de-listed on 24 December 2018. The Group comprised Asia Pacific Data Centre Holdings Limited and Asia Pacific Data Centre Limited as responsible entity of the Asia Pacific Data Centre Trust.
Refer to the attached audited Financial Report for additional disclosures.
Disclaimer
NEXTDC Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:55:08 UTC