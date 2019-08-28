NEXTDC : FY19 Appendix 4E

NEXTDC Limited

Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report

Results for announcement to the market

For the year ended 30 June 2019

(Previous corresponding period: to 30 June 2018)

Summary of Financial Information

2019 2018 Change Change $'000 $'000 $'000 % Revenue from ordinary activities 179,260 161,529 17,731 11% Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after income tax for the period attributable to (9,819) 6,639 (16,458) (248%) members Profit/(loss) after income tax attributable to (9,819) 6,639 (16,458) (248%) members

Dividends

No dividend has been proposed or declared in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019.

Net tangible assets

2019 2018

Basic net tangible asset backing per ordinary share $2.48 $2.57

Details of entities over which control has been gained

On 18 October 2018, NEXTDC Limited acquired a controlling interest in the Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC), increasing its investment in APDC from 29.2% at 30 June 2018 to 97.6%. Compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in APDC was completed on 30 November 2018, with NEXTDC Limited holding 100% of the shares in APDC from that date.

APDC was a stapled group that was listed on the ASX at the date of acquisition, and subsequently de-listed on 24 December 2018. The Group comprised Asia Pacific Data Centre Holdings Limited and Asia Pacific Data Centre Limited as responsible entity of the Asia Pacific Data Centre Trust.

Refer to the attached audited Financial Report for additional disclosures.