NEXTDC : FY19 Appendix 4G

0
08/29/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

NEXTDC LIMITED

ABN/ARBN

35 143 582 521

Financial year ended:

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement1 for the period above can be found at:2

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 29 August 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3

Date:

29 August 2019

Name of authorised officer

Michael Helmer, Company Secretary

authorising lodgement:

1 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately.

  1. Tick whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where your corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.
  2. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

See notes 4 and 5 below for further instructions on how to complete this form.

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

out:

and we have disclosed a copy of our Board Charter at

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

http://nextdc.com/our-company/corporate-governance

is therefore not applicable

management; and

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management.

1.2

A listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

senior executive or putting someone forward for election as

is therefore not applicable

a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

the proper functioning of the board.

is therefore not applicable

  1. Tick the box in this column only if you have followed the relevant recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. Where the recommendation has a disclosure obligation attached, you must insert the location where that disclosure has been made, where indicated by the line with "insert location" underneath. If the disclosure in question has been made in your corporate governance statement, you need only insert "our corporate governance statement". If the disclosure has been made in your annual report, you should insert the page number(s) of your annual report (eg "pages 10-12 of our annual report"). If the disclosure has been made on your website, you should insert the URL of the web page where the disclosure has been made or can be accessed (eg "www.entityname.com.au/corporate governance/charters/").
  2. If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in fullfor the wholeof the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.5

A listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;

and we have disclosed a copy of our Diversity Policy at

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set

http://nextdc.com/our-company/corporate-governance

is therefore not applicable

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the

composition of its board, senior executives and workforce

and we have disclosed the information referred to in paragraph (c)

generally; and

on the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with

(1) the measurable objectives set for that period to

our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them in our

achieve gender diversity;

Diversity Policy and FY19 Environmental, Social and Governance

(2) the entity's progress towards achieving those

Report at http://nextdc.com/our-company/corporate-governance

objectives; and

  1. either:
    1. the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
    2. if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the

commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective

for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board

should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each

gender within a specified period.

1.6

A listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

performance of the board, its committees and individual

paragraph (a), and whether a performance evaluation was

is therefore not applicable

directors; and

undertaken for the reporting period in accordance with that process

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance

in the Board Charter and the Audit and Risk Management

evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

Committee Charter at http://www.nextdc.com/our-

process during or in respect of that period.

company/corporate-governance

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.7

A listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance

and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

of its senior executives at least once every reporting period;

paragraph (a) in our Board Charter at http://www.nextdc.com/our-

is therefore not applicable

and

company/corporate-governance

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance

evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

and we have disclosed the requirement in paragraph (b) within our

process during or in respect of that period.

Remuneration Report in the FY19 Annual Report at

http://www.nextdc.com

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have a nomination committee which:

and we have disclosed a copy of the Remuneration and Nomination

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

Committee Charter at http://www.nextdc.com/our-

is therefore not applicable

independent directors; and

company/corporate-governance

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5) in the FY19

(3) the charter of the committee;

Annual report at http://www.nextdc.com

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number

of times the committee met throughout the period

and the individual attendances of the members at

those meetings; or

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

setting out the mix of skills that the board currently has or is

and we have disclosed our board skills matrix requirement in the

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

looking to achieve in its membership.

Board Charter at http://www.nextdc.com/our-company/corporate-

is therefore not applicable

governance

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

and we have disclosed the names of the directors considered by the

independent directors;

board to be independent directors in the Remuneration of the FY19

(b) if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or

Annual Report at http://www.nextdc.com

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

and the length of service of each director in the Remuneration

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

Report of the FY19 Annual Report at http://www.nextdc.com

position or relationship in question and an explanation of

why the board is of that opinion; and

(c) the length of service of each director.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:45:02 UTC
