NEXTDC : FY19 Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
|
Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the
|
|
Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the
|
|
|
|
recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We
|
|
recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our
|
|
|
|
have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:
|
|
reasons for not doing so are:5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
The board of a listed entity should:
|
|
☒
|
|
☐ set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
(a) have a nomination committee which:
|
|
and we have disclosed a copy of the Remuneration and Nomination
|
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
|
|
(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are
|
|
Committee Charter at http://www.nextdc.com/our-
|
|
is therefore not applicable
|
|
independent directors; and
|
|
company/corporate-governance
|
|
|
|
(2) is chaired by an independent director,
|
|
|
|
|
|
and disclose:
|
|
and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5) in the FY19
|
|
|
|
(3) the charter of the committee;
|
|
Annual report at http://www.nextdc.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4) the members of the committee; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number
|
|
|
|
|
|
of times the committee met throughout the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
and the individual attendances of the members at
|
|
|
|
|
|
those meetings; or
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that
|
|
|
|
|
|
fact and the processes it employs to address board
|
|
|
|
|
|
succession issues and to ensure that the board has the
|
|
|
|
|
|
appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,
|
|
|
|
|
|
independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its
|
|
|
|
|
|
duties and responsibilities effectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix
|
|
☒
|
|
☐ set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
setting out the mix of skills that the board currently has or is
|
|
and we have disclosed our board skills matrix requirement in the
|
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
|
|
looking to achieve in its membership.
|
|
|
|
|
Board Charter at http://www.nextdc.com/our-company/corporate-
|
|
is therefore not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
governance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
A listed entity should disclose:
|
|
☒
|
|
☐ set out in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be
|
|
and we have disclosed the names of the directors considered by the
|
|
|
|
independent directors;
|
|
board to be independent directors in the Remuneration of the FY19
|
|
|
|
(b) if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or
|
|
Annual Report at http://www.nextdc.com
|
|
|
|
relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board
|
|
|
|
|
|
is of the opinion that it does not compromise the
|
|
and the length of service of each director in the Remuneration
|
|
|
|
independence of the director, the nature of the interest,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Report of the FY19 Annual Report at http://www.nextdc.com
|
|
|
|
position or relationship in question and an explanation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
why the board is of that opinion; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) the length of service of each director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|