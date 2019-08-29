|
NEXTDC : FY19 Corporate Governance Statement
FY19
CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENT
NEXTDC Limited FY19 Corporate Governance Statement
Effective and transparent corporate governance is of critical importance to NEXTDC and its Board of Directors ("the Board"). The Board fully supports the intent of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") Corporate Governance Council's new 4th edition of Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations ("4th Edition Governance Principles"). As an early adopter to the 4th Edition Governance Principles, NEXTDC meets its requirements, unless otherwise disclosed in this statement.
At NEXTDC, corporate governance refers to the overarching monitoring and reporting environment that supports everything
the Company does in the operations of its business. It is the combination of processes, metrics and structures implemented and monitored by the Board and CXO team to inform, direct, manage and scrutinise NEXTDC's activities to meet its strategic objectives.
With regards to our corporate social responsibilities, NEXTDC is committed to ensuring that we operate in a socially responsible and ethical manner, emulating the highest standards of integrity and cultural sensitivity whilst employing clear standards of corporate governance to ensure we comply with all relevant legislative requirements. Our team seeks to understand how NEXTDC's business impacts our internal and external stakeholders and strives to improve how those effects are managed and documented.
The adoption of a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility Policy complements our core values of pursuing excellence, working collaboratively as one team, enabling innovation, operating cost efficiently and putting our customers first. These are the guiding principles that we live by in our relationships with each other, our partners, customers and suppliers as well as with the greater community. It is through living our values that we foster a culture centred around trust and integrity at NEXTDC.
NEXTDC is made up of many individuals who bring a unique and diverse set of skills, values, backgrounds and attributes to the workplace including their own personal experiences gained on account of their gender, age, ethnicity or cultural background. The Company is very proud of; and values its robust and diverse workforce. We are committed to supporting and developing this diversity through recruiting and integrating a wide variety of talent into our Company's teams and culture.
NEXTDC is committed to promoting effective communication with both current and prospective shareholders, using a variety of channels and technologies. The Company encourages broad participation in all shareholder meetings and has processes in place to deal promptly with shareholder enquiries.
Elements of NEXTDC's Corporate Governance Program to ensure it stays on track to meet strategic objectives include:
▪▪ An effective risk management framework complete with internal controls
▪▪ Procedures, technology tools and structures, including, for example, our policies relating to staff conduct, the stock market and business operations (e.g. Environmental Policy, Information Security Policy, WHS Policy)
▪▪ Regularly reporting to the Board and CXO team to identify and communicate NEXTDC's performance as a Company and how NEXTDC is managing its risks
▪▪ Undertaking internal operational audits against established best practice standards to independently review corporate governance, risks and controls and implement continuous improvements where gaps are identified; and
▪▪ Ensuring a sufficient level of management and oversight.
Corporate governance roles and responsibilities have been defined and delegated to various committees which are outlined in respective Charters at the Board, CXO and senior management levels.
During the Financial Year ending 30 June
2019 (FY19), NEXTDC's Board comprised of five Directors, with an independent Chair and a majority of independent Non-Executive Directors. Mr Stephen Smith was appointed as the fifth independent Non-Executive Director, effective 1 July, 2019. Stephen brings deep knowledge and expertise in managing global technology businesses in the data centre industry.
Further details on how NEXTDC's disclosure aligns with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (4th Ed.) and Appendix 4G can be found at https://www.nextdc.com/
our-company/corporate-governance
Corporate Governance Principles - Summary
Principle 1 - Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
1.1 A listed entity should have; and disclose a Board Charter setting out:
-
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and
-
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.
The Board Charter is available on NEXTDC's website at www.nextdc.com
NEXTDC has published the Code of Conduct - Directors
-
and Senior Executives on the NEXTDC website.
NEXTDC has established a formal Statement of Delegated Authority outlining the scope of any delegation of authority to management.
1.2 A listed entity should:
-
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward a candidate for election, as a director; and
-
provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether to elect or re-elect a director.
NEXTDC's formal recruitment and assessment process
-
includes engaging specialist recruiters for the appointment of its Non-Executive Directors.
NEXTDC ensures that all material information in its
-
possession relevant to a Director's election or re-election is provided to shareholders in its Notice of Annual General Meeting.
1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
NEXTDC enters into formal engagement agreements with
-
each Director and Senior Executive for this purpose.
1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
-
The Company Secretary of NEXTDC, Mr Michael Helmer, is accountable directly to the Board through the Chair.
1.5 A listed entity should:
-
have and disclose a diversity policy;
-
through its board or a committee of the board set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board, senior executives and workforce generally; and
-
disclose in relation to each reporting period:
-
-
the measurable objectives set for that period to achieve gender diversity
-
the entity's progress towards achieving those objectives; and
-
either:
-
-
the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
-
if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period.
-
NEXTDC's Diversity Policy is available for viewing at the company's website at www.nextdc.com.
-
NEXTDC sets measurable objectives against it's Corporate Diversity Policy, which is available for viewing at the company's website at www.nextdc.com.
Refer to the summary following this table for further
-
details.
Refer to the summary following this table for further
-
details.
-
Refer to the summary following this table for further details.
-
NEXTDC's Gender Equality Report is published on its website www.nextdc.com.
1.6 A listed entity should:
-
have; and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and
-
disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in respect of that period.
The responsibilities of the Board for monitoring its own
-
performance and that of its committees and individual Directors are set out in its Charter and that of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. The Charters are available for viewing on NEXTDC's website at www.nextdc.com.
-
Board evaluation is completed annually.
1.7 A listed entity should:
-
have; and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives at least once every reporting period; and
-
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process during; or in respect of that period.
-
The responsibilities of the Board for monitoring the performance of its senior executives is set out in its Charter which is available on NEXTDC's website at www.nextdc.com.
-
The evaluation process is further commented on in the Remuneration Report.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
