NEXTDC : FY19 Corporate Governance Statement

At NEXTDC, corporate governance refers to the overarching monitoring and reporting environment that supports everything

the Company does in the operations of its business. It is the combination of processes, metrics and structures implemented and monitored by the Board and CXO team to inform, direct, manage and scrutinise NEXTDC's activities to meet its strategic objectives.

With regards to our corporate social responsibilities, NEXTDC is committed to ensuring that we operate in a socially responsible and ethical manner, emulating the highest standards of integrity and cultural sensitivity whilst employing clear standards of corporate governance to ensure we comply with all relevant legislative requirements. Our team seeks to understand how NEXTDC's business impacts our internal and external stakeholders and strives to improve how those effects are managed and documented.

The adoption of a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility Policy complements our core values of pursuing excellence, working collaboratively as one team, enabling innovation, operating cost efficiently and putting our customers first. These are the guiding principles that we live by in our relationships with each other, our partners, customers and suppliers as well as with the greater community. It is through living our values that we foster a culture centred around trust and integrity at NEXTDC.