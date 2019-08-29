|
NEXTDC : FY19 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
FY19
ENVIRONMENTAL,
SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
REPORT
CONTENTS
|
A L E T T E R F R O M T H E C E O
The data centre and cloud infrastructure industries continue to grow at unprecedented rates as public, private and Government organisations accelerate their adoption of new and rapidly maturing technology megatrends in innovative ways.
Evolving digital technologies such as Cloud Computing, Blockchain, the Internet of Things, Mobile 5G,Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence, amongst others, are transforming the way enterprises approach everything. The application of these trends is disrupting the status quo at the same time as delivering positive cost efficiency, productivity and customer experience outcomes across every industry vertical and government sector.
Humanity's 4th industrial revolution
Our dependence on information is not going away. The amount of data being generated is estimated to double every two years and industry analyst, IDC forecasts there will be over 180ZBs of data generated by 2025. As we negotiate this most exciting time in human history, our challenge as an industry is to sustainably manage the vast quantity of high-powered computing hardware that is running 24 hours per day, 365 days per year with the sole purpose of facilitating digital change.
The value proposition for colocating this equipment within hyperscale data centres have been largely proven. What is not quite so ubiquitously understood is how much power and water it takes to run a data centre. How well data centre companies
minimise the environmental impact of this drain on resources will increasingly influence customer choice as computing loads continue to multiply.
Innovating to meet spiralling energy consumption challenges
At NEXTDC, we know that by applying design, engineering and operational excellence,
we can create market differentiation and make a difference to the impact that digital transformation has on future generations.
We place an extremely high priority on doing everything we can to minimise the impact that our data centres have on our planet's finite resources and the environment. Without compromising on the safety and reliance of our facilities, we endeavour
to innovate in all areas of the business to reduce our energy and water consumption and our efforts have been recognised globally by some of the industry's most esteemed commentators.
Further details relating to awards NEXTDC has been recognised for from global organisations such as DataCenter Dynamics and Frost and Sullivan can be found in the FY19 Annual Report.
Setting a new benchmark for energy efficiency
With all this industrial change transforming business at such a rapid rate, NEXTDC is devoted to driving continuous improvements in energy efficiency and sustainability.
Our facilities are designed, engineered and operated at a level of energy efficiency that is superior to competitors in the market, all while continuing to lower the environmental footprint for our customers also.
Our industry-leading Power Utilisation Effectiveness (PUE) ratios, National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS) 5-Star rated facilities and carbon neutral corporate operations are key outcomes from our commitment to environmental sustainability.
PUE is a metric that matches total energy consumption by a data centre in comparison to the load required to run the computer equipment in-house. In FY19, we achieved a national average PUE of 1.3 compared to the industry average of 1.7 which is testament to the focus we apply to energy efficiency.
NEXTDC is the only data centre operator in the country to achieve a NABERS 5-Star rating for energy efficiency for the M1 and S1 data centre facilities. The M1, B2, S1 and C1 data centres are certified as being
NEXTDC has two key compliance pillars for promoting and continuously driving sustainability across our organisation:
Environmental sustainability
NEXTDC is committed to assessing and reducing the environmental footprint of its data centres. We are focused on the continuous improvement and delivery of sustainable initiatives.
Social sustainability
NEXTDC demonstrates commitment to corporate values in dealings with staff and customers. These values are reflected in our Corporate Social Responsibility, Employee Code of Conduct and Supplier Code of Conduct and other related policies. Social sustainability improves staff engagement, customer loyalty and supplier relationships, which results in improved productivity. We categorise and prioritise the most relevant sustainability issues that affect the organisation and our stakeholders.
compliant under the ISO 14001 certification for Environmental ManagementSystems. Our 2nd generation data centres B2, M2 and S2 have all been designed to meet, if not exceed, the current energy efficiency standards and ISO 14001 certification.
Carbon neutral operations
NEXTDC's environmental credibility is based upon transparency and accountability metrics. Our business focuses on measurable objectives to reduce the environmental impact of our data centres through minimising power usage and carbon emissions.
We continually tune our Mechanical and Electrical Plant (MEP) in real time to maximise energy efficiency under external conditions prevailing at the time. We also proactively seek to reduce the risk of any environmental incident at our sites and strive to reduce the Company's contribution to landfill.
We take every action to minimise carbon emissions but where we can't avoid it, we procure carbon credits through the Qantas Future Planet (QFP) program. We delivered yet another industry first by having the carbon emissions of our corporate operations audited and accredited under the Australian National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS) as 100% carbon neutral.
Meanwhile, we also have one of Australia's largest rooftop solar arrays at our M1 data centre and have supported the Melbourne Renewable Energy Project (MREP) since its inception in 2014. Alongside city councils, universities and other corporations in the MREP consortium, NEXTDC has committed to a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) which supported the construction of the 80MW Crowlands wind farm in Victoria, which went live in January 2019.
Partnership with Qantas
Continuing our focus on leadership through industry innovation, NEXTDC was independently assessed and accredited under NCOS. Forming a strategic partnership with Qantas, NEXTDC became the first data centre operator in the region to achieve carbon neutrality by purchasing carbon credits through the QFP carbon offset program.
Our long-term goal is to help every one of our customers to achieve 100% carbon neutral operations when they colocate at any of
our facilities.
Reducing our environmental impact
The management of waste streams from all human activity is also an area of increasing focus. Under NEXTDC's Waste Management Policy, employing the principles of a circular economy and a waste hierarchy, waste is (in order of preference) avoided, reduced, reused, recycled, recovered, treated and finally disposed, only when no other avenue is available. Alongside this, water management remains a key focus for NEXTDC as we plan and manage our short and long-term water needs to reduce our environmental impact.
The safety of our people is paramount
We are dedicated to continuous improvement in everything we do. We continue to
push the boundaries for our delivery of sustainable initiatives in critical areas such as energy efficiency, minimising our impact on the environment and preserving natural resources. It is a defined objective for us to exceed the minimum environmental legislative requirements in every regard.
In addition, we have also embedded world- class safety standards into the heart of our corporate culture. Our goal is to achieve zero-injuries for employees and visitors to our data centres, an objective that has been backed up by very positive safety results in FY19, something that is elaborated upon in the report below.
Improving our society through giving back
In FY19, we extended our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs in support of helping to improve society and our local communities. NEXTDC's corporate philanthropy program 'Live to Give' was established to improve the communities in which we live and work. NEXTDC's 'Live to Give' program comprises of the following:
▪▪ Corporate partnership with The Smith Family, donating approximately $50,000 to date and promoting staff volunteering and mentoring programs
▪▪ Partnership with Pledge 1%, enabling staff to devote 1% of their time to give back
▪▪ Workplace giving programs with $1:$1 donation matching for Cancer Council, Beyond Blue, The Smith Family and UN Women; and
▪▪ One paid Volunteer Day each year, allowing teams and individuals to spend time with their preferred charity or in giving back to their local community.
Fostering a diverse and inclusive culture
Despite the pressures of rapid growth which has seen total employee numbers grow from 50 in 2012 to over 235 today, we have strong staff retention ratios across the board. When you exclude casual and part-time staff, 25% of our staff have been with NEXTDC for three years or more, a metric that scores well against IT industry benchmarks.
NEXTDC excels against diversity averages in the IT industry, more specifically in the data centre space. Over 31% of staff are female while our ethnic diversity closely represents the multicultural profile of Australia. We developed a parental leave program that
is well ahead of regulatory obligations and industry averages, with primary caregivers given up to 20 weeks paid leave. We also offer 10 keeping-in-touch days to ensure a smooth and comfortable transition back into the workplace for parents returning to work.
We have built a healthy culture where people join our company and build long‑term successful careers that challenge and empower them to grow and be the best version of themselves, every day. At NEXTDC, we take our obligation to the environment and social sustainability very seriously and strive for full transparency in the way we conduct our business. We believe that our decisive actions today will make a big difference to the ecological status of tomorrow.
Our work in this important sphere is ongoing. As an organisation, we will continue to innovate and invest in ways that further improve our sustainability performance
so that we can meet the increasing customer, community and regulatory expectations around preserving our planet for future generations.
Craig Scroggie
Chief Executive Officer
