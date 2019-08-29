NEXTDC : FY19 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

The data centre and cloud infrastructure industries continue to grow at unprecedented rates as public, private and Government organisations accelerate their adoption of new and rapidly maturing technology megatrends in innovative ways.

Evolving digital technologies such as Cloud Computing, Blockchain, the Internet of Things, Mobile 5G,Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence, amongst others, are transforming the way enterprises approach everything. The application of these trends is disrupting the status quo at the same time as delivering positive cost efficiency, productivity and customer experience outcomes across every industry vertical and government sector. Humanity's 4th industrial revolution Our dependence on information is not going away. The amount of data being generated is estimated to double every two years and industry analyst, IDC forecasts there will be over 180ZBs of data generated by 2025. As we negotiate this most exciting time in human history, our challenge as an industry is to sustainably manage the vast quantity of high-powered computing hardware that is running 24 hours per day, 365 days per year with the sole purpose of facilitating digital change. The value proposition for colocating this equipment within hyperscale data centres have been largely proven. What is not quite so ubiquitously understood is how much power and water it takes to run a data centre. How well data centre companies

minimise the environmental impact of this drain on resources will increasingly influence customer choice as computing loads continue to multiply. Innovating to meet spiralling energy consumption challenges At NEXTDC, we know that by applying design, engineering and operational excellence, we can create market differentiation and make a difference to the impact that digital transformation has on future generations. We place an extremely high priority on doing everything we can to minimise the impact that our data centres have on our planet's finite resources and the environment. Without compromising on the safety and reliance of our facilities, we endeavour to innovate in all areas of the business to reduce our energy and water consumption and our efforts have been recognised globally by some of the industry's most esteemed commentators. Further details relating to awards NEXTDC has been recognised for from global organisations such as DataCenter Dynamics and Frost and Sullivan can be found in the FY19 Annual Report.