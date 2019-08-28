NEXTDC : FY19 Results Presentation

Note: All percentage increases are expressed relative to the FY18 results
FY18 results restated for comparability in this document (unless otherwise indicated) according to new accounting standards AASB 9, AASB 15 and AASB 16, which NEXTDC adopted on 1 July 2018. See page 22 for further details
FY19 figures exclude distribution income from NEXTDC's investment in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC) of $1.3m, transaction costs (including landholder duty) related to the acquisition and wind up of APDC of $9.0m, gains on
extinguishment of property leases of $2.4m, as well as costs related to review works in Singapore and Japan of $0.8m. FY18 figures exclude APDC distribution income of $3.2m and APDC transaction costs of $1.8m. See page 23 for
further details
Comprises both Physical and Elastic Cross Connects
NEXTDC FY19 Results
FY19 HIGHLIGHTS
▪
Revenue from continuing operations1 up $23.0m (15%) to $179.3m
▪
Record new sales with contracted utilisation up 12.3MW (31%) to 52.5MW
SOLID REVENUE
▪
Interconnections3 up 2,301 (27%) to 10,972, representing 7.7% of recurring revenue
GROWTH
Underlying EBITDA1,2 up $9.5m (13%) to $85.1m
Operating cash flows up $6.0m (18%) to $39.4m
STRONG OPERATING
▪
Statutory loss after tax of $9.8m, reflecting higher depreciation and interest costs after a record year of investment
LEVERAGE
▪
Cash and cash equivalents of $399m at 30 June 2019
▪
Liquidity of $699m, including NEXTDC undrawn senior syndicated debt facility of $300m
CAPITALISED FOR
GROWTH
Balance sheet position underpinned by over $1.8bn of total assets
▪
Underlying capital expenditure4 of $378m (FY18: $285m)
▪
S2 opened to early customer access in 1H19 with billing commencing in 2H19
NETWORK
▪
P2 stage one development in progress with practical completion of first tower due in 2H20
EXPANSION
CONTINUES
▪
B2 and M2 additional capacity expansions completed
4. Underlying FY19 capex excludes APDC and B1 property acquisitions
FY19
AGENDA
Financial Results
Business Performance
FY20 Outlook
Appendices
FY19 Full-Year Results
FINANCIAL RESULTS
