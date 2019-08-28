NEXTDC : FY19 Results Presentation

FY18 results restated for comparability in this document (unless otherwise indicated) according to new accounting standards AASB 9, AASB 15 and AASB 16, which NEXTDC adopted on 1 July 2018. See page 22 for further details

FY19 figures exclude distribution income from NEXTDC's investment in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC) of $1.3m, transaction costs (including landholder duty) related to the acquisition and wind up of APDC of $9.0m, gains on extinguishment of property leases of $2.4m, as well as costs related to review works in Singapore and Japan of $0.8m. FY18 figures exclude APDC distribution income of $3.2m and APDC transaction costs of $1.8m. See page 23 for further details