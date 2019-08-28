Log in
NEXTDC : FY19 Results Presentation

08/28/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

FY19 FULL-YEAR RESULTS

29 AUGUST 2019

FY19 HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUE1

UNDERLYING EBITDA1,2

UTILISATION

$179.3m

$85.1m

52.5MW

+15%

+13%

+31%

CUSTOMERS

PARTNERS

INTERCONNECTIONS

1,184

550+

10,972

+22%

60+ NETWORKS

+27%

Note: All percentage increases are expressed relative to the FY18 results

1.

FY18 results restated for comparability in this document (unless otherwise indicated) according to new accounting standards AASB 9, AASB 15 and AASB 16, which NEXTDC adopted on 1 July 2018. See page 22 for further details

2.

FY19 figures exclude distribution income from NEXTDC's investment in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC) of $1.3m, transaction costs (including landholder duty) related to the acquisition and wind up of APDC of $9.0m, gains on

extinguishment of property leases of $2.4m, as well as costs related to review works in Singapore and Japan of $0.8m. FY18 figures exclude APDC distribution income of $3.2m and APDC transaction costs of $1.8m. See page 23 for

further details

3.

Comprises both Physical and Elastic Cross Connects

2

NEXTDC FY19 Results

FY19 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue from continuing operations1 up $23.0m (15%) to $179.3m

Record new sales with contracted utilisation up 12.3MW (31%) to 52.5MW

SOLID REVENUE

Interconnections3 up 2,301 (27%) to 10,972, representing 7.7% of recurring revenue

GROWTH

  • Underlying EBITDA1,2 up $9.5m (13%) to $85.1m
  • Operating cash flows up $6.0m (18%) to $39.4m

STRONG OPERATING

Statutory loss after tax of $9.8m, reflecting higher depreciation and interest costs after a record year of investment

LEVERAGE

Cash and cash equivalents of $399m at 30 June 2019

Liquidity of $699m, including NEXTDC undrawn senior syndicated debt facility of $300m

CAPITALISED FOR

GROWTH

  • Balance sheet position underpinned by over $1.8bn of total assets

Underlying capital expenditure4 of $378m (FY18: $285m)

S2 opened to early customer access in 1H19 with billing commencing in 2H19

NETWORK

P2 stage one development in progress with practical completion of first tower due in 2H20

EXPANSION

CONTINUES

B2 and M2 additional capacity expansions completed

Note: All percentage increases are expressed relative to the FY18 results

  1. FY18 results restated for comparability in this document (unless otherwise indicated) according to new accounting standards AASB 9, AASB 15 and AASB 16, which NEXTDC adopted on 1 July 2018. See page 22 for further details
  2. FY19 figures exclude distribution income from NEXTDC's investment in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC) of $1.3m, transaction costs (including landholder duty) related to the acquisition and wind up of APDC of $9.0m, gains on extinguishment of property leases of $2.4m, as well as costs related to review works in Singapore and Japan of $0.8m. FY18 figures exclude APDC distribution income of $3.2m and APDC transaction costs of $1.8m. See page 23 for further details
  3. Comprises both Physical and Elastic Cross Connects

4. Underlying FY19 capex excludes APDC and B1 property acquisitions

3

FY19

AGENDA

Financial Results

Business Performance

FY20 Outlook

Appendices

FY19 Full-Year Results

FINANCIAL RESULTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:55:08 UTC
