NEXTDC : Half Year Report and Accounts

Explanation of Revenue and Profit from Ordinary Activities

Note 1: The following information has been provided in order to understand the Group's revenue from ordinary activities and profit/(loss) after income tax.

1H19 1H18 $'000 $'000 Data centre services revenue 84,141 72,946 Other revenue 6,622 4,541 Total revenue from continuing operations 90,763 77,487 Profit/(loss) before income tax (7,392) 12,347 Income tax (expense) / benefit 4,249 (3,930) Profit/(loss) after income tax (3,143) 8,417 NTA Backing 1H19 1H18 Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share $2.52 $1.78 Dividends No dividend has been proposed or declared for the period ended 31 December 2018.

17%

Details of entities over which control has been gained

On 18 October 2018, NEXTDC Limited acquired a controlling interest in the Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC), increasing its investment in APDC from 29.2% at 30 June 2018 to 97.6%. Compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in APDC was completed on 30 November 2018, with NEXTDC Limited holding 100% of the shares in APDC from that date.

APDC is a stapled group that was listed on the ASX at the date of acquisition, and subsequently de-listed on 24 December 2018. The Group comprised Asia Pacific Data Centre Holdings Limited and Asia Pacific Data Centre Limited as responsible entity of the Asia Pacific Data Centre Trust.

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by NEXTDC Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

These interim financial statements are the consolidated interim financial statements of the consolidated entity consisting of NEXTDC Limited and its subsidiaries. The interim financial statements are presented in the Australian currency.

NEXTDC Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:

The Directors of NEXTDC Limited present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as "the Group") consisting of NEXTDC Limited ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended ended 31 December 2018 ("1H19").

Directors

The following persons held office as Directors of NEXTDC Limited during the financial period and up to the date of this report:

Douglas Flynn Craig Scroggie Stuart Davis Gregory J Clark AC Sharon Warburton

Principal activities

During the half-year, the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of the development and operation of independent data centres in Australia.

Operating and financial review

NEXTDC is pleased to announce its interim results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 that saw continued substantial growth in data centre revenue, as well as a significant increase in underlying EBITDA.

During the half-year, the Group has:

• Issued a further $300 million in unsecured notes ("Notes IV")

• Contracted 10.1MW of new capacity

• Increased the number of interconnections to 9,982 (from 8,671 at 30 June 2018)

• Grown its number of customers to 1,090 (up from 972 at 30 June 2018)

• Progressed construction of its S2 and P2 data centres

• Completed expansion of the second data hall in B2

• Commenced expansion of the third and fourth data halls at M2

• Completed the acquisition of the underlying B1 property as well as that of Asia Pacific Data Centre Group

(which holds the underlying P1, M1, and S1 properties), increasing ownership from 29.2% at 30 June 2018 to 100% at 31 December 2018

Key financial highlights include:

• Revenue from continuing operations up $13.3 million (17%) to $90.8 million (1H18: $77.5 million)

• Underlying EBITDA up $8.6 million (26%) to $42.2 million (1H18: $33.6 million)

• Cash and term deposits of $343.6 million at 31 December 2018

• Net loss before tax of $7.4 million (1H18: profit of $12.3 million)

• Statutory net loss after tax of $3.1 million (1H18: profit of $8.4 million)

1