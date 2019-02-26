Log in
NEXTDC : Half Year Results Presentation

02/26/2019 | 05:18pm EST

FY19 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

27 FEBRUARY 2019

  • 1. Not adjusted for differences in accounting standards between 1H19 and prior periods, which distorts comparability. NEXTDC adopted new accounting standards AASB 9, AASB 15 and AASB 16 from 1 July 2018

  • 2. Excludes distribution income from NEXTDC's investment in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC), transaction costs (including landholder duty) related to the acquisition and wind up of APDC as well as gains on extinguishment of property leases. See page 26 for further details

Note: All percentage increases are expressed relative to the 1H18 results

1H19 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue from continuing operations1 up $13.3m (17%) to $90.8m

Solid

revenue

Contracted utilisation2 up 11.1MW (28%) to 50.4MW

growth

Interconnections2 up 2,526 (34%) to 9,982, representing 7.7% of recurring revenue

Underlying EBITDA1,3 up $8.6m (26%) to $42.2m

Strong

operating

Operating cash flows1,4 down $11.8m (44%) to $15.0m

leverage

Profit after tax1 down $11.6m to a loss after tax of $3.1m

Cash and term deposits of $344m at 31 December 2018

Capitalised

for

Liquidity of $644m, including NEXTDC undrawn senior syndicated debt facility of $300m

growth

Balance sheet position underpinned by over $1.6bn of total assets

S2 opened to early customer access in 1H19 with development ongoing

Network

P2 microsite and connectivity hub opened in 1H19 to facilitate early customer access to the Indigo

expansion

subsea cable system and other network providers

continues

Completed the acquisition of underlying P1, M1, S1 and B1 properties (land and building), consistent

with NEXTDC's long term strategy to own the underlying properties for its data centre operations

  • 1. Compared to 1H18. Not adjusted for differences in accounting standards between 1H19 and prior periods, which distorts comparability. NEXTDC adopted new accounting standards AASB 9, AASB 15 and AASB 16 from 1 July 2018

  • 2. Compared to 1H18

  • 3. Excludes distribution income from NEXTDC's investment in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC), transaction costs (including landholder duty) related to the acquisition and wind up of APDC as well as gains on extinguishment of property leases. See page

    26 for further details

  • 4. 1H19 operating cash flows include net interest paid of $20.3m and one-off payments (after accruals) related to the acquisition of APDC (including landholder duty) of $5.8m

AGENDA

Financial Results

Business Performance

FY19 Guidance

Appendices

1H19

FY19 Half-Year Results

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 22:17:03 UTC
