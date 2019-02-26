NEXTDC : Half Year Results Presentation

FY19 HALF-YEAR RESULTS
27 FEBRUARY 2019
1. Not adjusted for differences in accounting standards between 1H19 and prior periods, which distorts comparability. NEXTDC adopted new accounting standards AASB 9, AASB 15 and AASB 16 from 1 July 2018
2. Excludes distribution income from NEXTDC's investment in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC), transaction costs (including landholder duty) related to the acquisition and wind up of APDC as well as gains on extinguishment of property leases. See page 26 for further details
Note: All percentage increases are expressed relative to the 1H18 results
1H19 HIGHLIGHTS
▪
Revenue from continuing operations1 up $13.3m (17%) to $90.8m
Solid
revenue
▪
Contracted utilisation2 up 11.1MW (28%) to 50.4MW
growth
▪
Interconnections2 up 2,526 (34%) to 9,982, representing 7.7% of recurring revenue
▪
Underlying EBITDA1,3 up $8.6m (26%) to $42.2m
Strong
operating
▪
Operating cash flows1,4 down $11.8m (44%) to $15.0m
leverage
▪
Profit after tax1 down $11.6m to a loss after tax of $3.1m
▪
Cash and term deposits of $344m at 31 December 2018
Capitalised
for
▪
Liquidity of $644m, including NEXTDC undrawn senior syndicated debt facility of $300m
growth
▪
Balance sheet position underpinned by over $1.6bn of total assets
▪
S2 opened to early customer access in 1H19 with development ongoing
Network
▪
P2 microsite and connectivity hub opened in 1H19 to facilitate early customer access to the Indigo
expansion
subsea cable system and other network providers
continues
▪
Completed the acquisition of underlying P1, M1, S1 and B1 properties (land and building), consistent
with NEXTDC's long term strategy to own the underlying properties for its data centre operations
1. Compared to 1H18. Not adjusted for differences in accounting standards between 1H19 and prior periods, which distorts comparability. NEXTDC adopted new accounting standards AASB 9, AASB 15 and AASB 16 from 1 July 2018
2. Compared to 1H18
3. Excludes distribution income from NEXTDC's investment in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC), transaction costs (including landholder duty) related to the acquisition and wind up of APDC as well as gains on extinguishment of property leases. See page
26 for further details
4. 1H19 operating cash flows include net interest paid of $20.3m and one-off payments (after accruals) related to the acquisition of APDC (including landholder duty) of $5.8m
AGENDA
Financial Results
Business Performance
FY19 Guidance
Appendices
1H19
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Disclaimer
