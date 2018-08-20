Log in
NEXTDC : Head of Product to accelerate Data-Centre-as-a-Service leadership

08/20/2018 | 05:00am CEST

NEXTDC has announced a new senior appointment to drive its data centre solutions and support its rapid growth in the Australian market.

NEXTDC has appointed Adam Gardner, former General Manager of Data Centres at leading Australian network provider, Vocus Communications, as NEXTDC's Head of Products. Mr Gardner brings with him an exceptional track record leading the operation and integration of both Vocus owned and third-party data centre portfolios and promoting an excellent customer experience throughout Vocus' 20 data centres.

Mr Gardner's senior appointment is a strategic investment into a new product development and services strategy for NEXTDC. With his strong background in the data centre industry and over a decade of experience managing the operational requirements of data centres and networks throughout Asia Pacific, Mr Gardner will drive NEXTDC's rapidly evolving product vision, enhancing its industry leading AXON elastic cloud on-ramp and DCI network solutions portfolio and supporting the launch of a new generation of data centre facilities.

Commenting on the role, Mr Gardner noted 'With UTI Tier III and IV facilities and gold operational sustainability as the baseline, and NABERS 5 star and sustainable energy in the future, it's an exciting time to join Australia's most innovative data centre provider'.

Pictured L-R NEXTDC employees Adrian Spratt, Karl Langkilde, George Dionisopoulos and Adam Gardner

A major objective for Mr Gardner and his team will be expanding NEXTDC's product portfolio to further extend its range of industry leading offerings. The product and strategy team will focus on optimising NEXTDC's ONEDC data centre intelligence platform, launching new products and services to market including NEXTDC's new data centre artificial intelligence machine learning platform, launching a new generation of facilities across the region and managing unique partnerships with carriers and cloud providers in response to ever evolving opportunities emerging in the 4th industrial revolution.

'NEXTDC continues to pursue aggressive growth plans and Adam Gardner's appointment is to further accelerate the development of our industry leading Data-Centre-as-a-Service platform that powers, secures and connects the infrastructure of the digital economy' says David Dzienciol, Chief Customer Officer & Executive Vice President of Technology at NEXTDC.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 03:00:01 UTC
