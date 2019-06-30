Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEXTDC : Initial Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity NEXTDC LTD

ABN 35 143 582 521

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Michael Smith

Date of appointment

1 July 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

NIL

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder

Nil

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Nil

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 00:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25pAPPLE : Jony Ive is Departing Apple, But He Started -2-
DJ
09:25pAPPLE : Jony Ive is Departing Apple, But He Started Leaving Years Ago
DJ
09:23pSIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS : Granted U.S. Patent for its hTERT IVD
PU
09:23pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, July 2
AQ
09:23pRAKUTEN : Announcement of Accounting treatment of Lyft, Inc. Shares
PU
09:19pOil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
RE
09:13pVERIS : Business Update
PU
09:09pJapan to tighten export rules for tech materials to South Korea amid wartime labour row
RE
09:08pNEC : server software enables advanced and secure login to websites in compliance with FIDO2
PU
09:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (May) 
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
4Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : First Win for Honda F1 in the Hybrid PU Era

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About