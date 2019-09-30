Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEXTDC : Initial Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity NEXTDC LTD

ABN 35 143 582 521

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jennifer M Lambert

Date of appointment

1 October 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

NIL

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

J Lambert & T Evans as trustees for the Evans Family Superannuation Fund of which Ms Lambert is a beneficiary.

Number & class of Securities

8000 fully paid ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder

Nil

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Nil

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 22:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal hold Man United 1-1 to go 4th in Premier League
AQ
07:03pDOWNER EDI : awarded contract at Goonyella Riverside coal mine
PU
07:03pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - REAL
GL
07:02pPWC : Global Revenues Up 7%[1] to US$42.4 Billion
PR
07:02pMICROSOFT : Slow-moving UK Organisations Risk Falling Behind the Rest of the World on AI
BU
07:01pENTERGY CORPORATION : Chairman and CEO to Present at Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
PR
07:01pBlackRidge Technology and NEC Asia Pacific Partner to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions
PR
07:00pMediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in China
GL
06:58pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the market Change in Audit Committee
PU
06:53pDISCOVERY : Look Out Below! New Season of ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES Premieres Oct. 2 on Science Channel
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
4CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility
5Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group