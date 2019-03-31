|
NEXTDC : New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
03/31/2019 | 07:42pm EDT
New issue announcement
Name of entity
NEXTDC Limited
ABN
35 143 582 521
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Performance Rights
1,943 Performance Rights
Performance Rights are subject to the terms of the NEXTDC Executive Incentive Plan. Each Performance Right is a right to one fully paid ordinary share in NEXTDC upon specific total shareholder return (TSR) performance hurdles being achieved during a Measurement Period, being approximately a three (3) year period beginning from the end of trade on the day of release of the FY18 Results and ending upon the end of the day of the release of the annual results for FY21.
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Ordinary shares allotted as a result of Performance Rights vesting will rank equally in all respects with existing fully paid ordinary shares in NEXTDC Limited from the date of allotment.
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Not applicable
Performance Rights are granted as equity incentives to eligible Senior Executives of NEXTDC pursuant to the NEXTDC Executive Incentive Plan.
No
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
|
6f
|
Number of +securities issued under an
|
Not applicable
|
|
exception in rule 7.2
|
|
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue
|
Not applicable
|
price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as
|
|
|
calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
|
|
|
+issue date and both values. Include the
|
|
|
source of the VWAP calculation.
|
|
|
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for
|
|
|
Not applicable
|
non-cash consideration, state date on which
|
|
|
valuation of consideration was released to ASX
|
|
|
Market Announcements
|
|
|
|
|
Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity
|
Not applicable
|
under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete
|
|
|
Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market
|
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
1 April 2019
8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
343,655,108 Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
861,813
|
Restricted fully paid ordinary
|
|
shares issued under the
|
|
Loan Funded Share Plan
|
|
(NXTLFSP).
|
878,497
|
Performance Award Rights
|
|
vesting upon the end of the
|
|
day of the release of the
|
|
annual results for FY19.
|
762,577
|
Performance Award Rights
|
|
vesting upon the end of the
|
|
day of release of the annual
|
|
results for FY20.
|
828,285
|
Performance Award Rights
|
|
vesting upon the end of the
|
|
day of release of the annual
|
|
results for FY21.
|
18,347
|
Deferred Share Rights
|
|
issued based on FY18 short-
|
|
term incentives which will
|
|
vest in September 2019.
|
10
|
Dividend policy (in the case of a
|
Not applicable
|
|
trust, distribution policy) on the
|
|
|
increased capital (interests)
|
