Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEXTDC : New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

NEXTDC Limited

ABN

35 143 582 521

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Performance Rights

1,943 Performance Rights

Performance Rights are subject to the terms of the NEXTDC Executive Incentive Plan. Each Performance Right is a right to one fully paid ordinary share in NEXTDC upon specific total shareholder return (TSR) performance hurdles being achieved during a Measurement Period, being approximately a three (3) year period beginning from the end of trade on the day of release of the FY18 Results and ending upon the end of the day of the release of the annual results for FY21.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Ordinary shares allotted as a result of Performance Rights vesting will rank equally in all respects with existing fully paid ordinary shares in NEXTDC Limited from the date of allotment.

5

6

6a

6b

6c

6d

6e

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Not applicable

Performance Rights are granted as equity incentives to eligible Senior Executives of NEXTDC pursuant to the NEXTDC Executive Incentive Plan.

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

6f

Number of +securities issued under an

Not applicable

exception in rule 7.2

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6g

6h

6i

7

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue

Not applicable

price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as

calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the

source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for

Not applicable

non-cash consideration, state date on which

valuation of consideration was released to ASX

Market Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity

Not applicable

under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete

Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

1 April 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

343,655,108 Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

861,813

Restricted fully paid ordinary

shares issued under the

Loan Funded Share Plan

(NXTLFSP).

878,497

Performance Award Rights

vesting upon the end of the

day of the release of the

annual results for FY19.

762,577

Performance Award Rights

vesting upon the end of the

day of release of the annual

results for FY20.

828,285

Performance Award Rights

vesting upon the end of the

day of release of the annual

results for FY21.

18,347

Deferred Share Rights

issued based on FY18 short-

term incentives which will

vest in September 2019.

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Not applicable

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15+Record date to determine entitlements

16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

20Names of any underwriters

21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22Names of any brokers to the issue

23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

25If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

27If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

28Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

29Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

30How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

31How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

32How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?

33+Issue date

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34Type of +securities (tick one)

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51pTOYOTA MOTOR : Yaris WRC first and second on the Calvi Power Stage
AQ
08:47pCREDIT : Trading Halt
PU
08:47pCREDIT : Media Release - Market Update and Capital Raising
PU
08:47pCREDIT : Investor Presentation - Market Update and Capital Raising
PU
08:47pTRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : Paper Trade Declaration Service Centre Network Further Extended! 14 more Fotomax shops provide Service Centre service from 1 April 2019
PU
08:44pCuomo Tightens Control Over Board Tied to Amazon Deal's Undoing
DJ
08:42pWEIQIAO TEXTILE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019
PU
08:42pMETMINCO : Completion of Convertible Notes to Support Andes Merger
PU
08:42pMETMINCO : Appendix 3B
PU
08:37pCHINA HONGQIAO : ·Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
2ASALEO CARE LTD : ASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
3PTC INC : PTC : The 5 Best Uses for CAD Software in 2019
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : QANTASLINK'S FIRST FLIGHT FROM BENDIGO TAKES OFF
5GOPRO INC : CROSSING ANTARCTICA WITH COLIN O'BRADY: An Awards Creator Profile Crossing Antarctica with Colin O..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About