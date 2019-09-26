NEXTDC : Notice of Annual General Meeting / Proxy Form

NEXTDC LIMITED ACN 143 582 521 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING and EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM Date of Meeting: Wednesday 30 October 2019 Time of Meeting: 11.00 am (Sydney time) Place of Meeting: Warrane Theatre Museum of Sydney Cnr Phillip & Bridge Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting. Legal310965031.1

NEXTDC LIMITED ACN 143 582 521 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of NEXTDC Limited ACN 143 582 521 (NEXTDC or the Company) will be held at 11.00am, on 30 October 2019 at the Warrane Theatre, Museum of Sydney, Cnr Phillip & Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. Registration will commence just prior to the meeting. This Notice of Meeting incorporates, and should be read together with, the Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form. ITEMS OF BUSINESS Financial Statements and Reports To receive and consider the Company's Annual Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Note: A Resolution of Shareholders is not required for this item of business. 1. Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following non-binding resolution as an ordinary resolution under section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act: "To adopt the Remuneration Report of the Company (as set out in the Directors' Report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019." Notes: This Resolution is subject to voting exclusions as set out in section 6.4 of this Notice of Meeting. The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. 2. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Dr Gregory J Clark AC, as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Dr Gregory J Clark AC, who retires in accordance with the Listing Rules and Rule 58 of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." 3. Resolution 3 - Election of Ms Jennifer M Lambert, as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: 1

"That Ms Jennifer M Lambert, who was appointed by the Board as an additional Director and who retires in accordance with the Listing Rules and Rule 57.2 of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers herself for re-election, is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." 4. Resolution 4 - Election of Mr Stephen M Smith, as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Stephen M Smith, who was appointed by the Board as an additional Director and who retires in accordance with the Listing Rules and Rule 57.2 of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." 5. Resolution 5 - Approval of grant of Performance Rights to Mr Craig Scroggie To consider and, if though fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of 216,393 Performance Rights to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Craig Scroggie, for FY2020 pursuant to the Company's long term incentive plan under the NEXTDC Limited Equity Incentive Plan on the terms set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of Meeting." Note: This Resolution is subject to voting exclusions as set out in section 6.4 of this Notice of Meeting. OTHER 6. Other Information 6.1 Proxies Please note that: a Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy; a proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; a Shareholder may appoint a body corporate or an individual as its proxy; a body corporate appointed as a Shareholder's proxy may appoint an individual as its representative to exercise any of the powers that the body corporate may exercise as the Shareholder's proxy; and a Shareholder entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise, but where the proportion or number is not specified, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. The enclosed Proxy Form provides instructions on appointing proxies and lodging the form. Proxy Forms must be received by no later than 11:00am (Sydney time) on Monday, 28 October 2019. Proxy Forms received after this time will not be effective. 2

6.2 Corporate representatives Any: corporate Shareholder; or corporate proxy appointed by a Shareholder, which has appointed an individual to act as the Shareholder or proxy's corporate representative at the Meeting should provide that person with a certificate or letter executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising him or her to act as that company's representative. The authority may be sent to the Company or its share registry in advance of the Meeting or handed in at the Meeting when registering as a corporate representative. An appointment of corporate representative form is available by contacting the Company's share registry, Link Market Services Limited at: Address: Level 12, 680 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Phone: 1300 554 474 (within Australia) or +61 1300 554 474 (outside Australia) Fax: (02) 9287 0309 Voting entitlements

In accordance with Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) , the Board has determined that a person's entitlement to vote at the Meeting will be the entitlement of that person set out in the register of members as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 28 October 2019.

Accordingly, transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining a Shareholder's entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting.

If you have any questions on how to cast your vote, please call the Company's share registry, Link Market Services Limited on 1300 554 474 (toll free) from within Australia or +61 1300 554 474 from overseas during business hours. Voting exclusions In accordance with the Corporations Act and the Listing Rules, the Company will disregard any votes cast on: Resolution 1: by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company named in the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 or their Closely Related Parties (regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast); or as proxy by a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company on the date of the Meeting or their Closely Related Parties, unless the vote is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 1: in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form; or 3

by the Chairman of the Meeting pursuant to an express authorisation in the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides, even though the resolution is connected with the remuneration of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 5: in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of Mr Craig Scroggie or any of his Associates (regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast); or as proxy by a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company on the date of the Meeting or their Closely Related Parties, unless the vote is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 5: in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form; or by the Chairman of the Meeting pursuant to an express authorisation in the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides, even though the resolution is connected with the remuneration of the Key Management Personnel. 6.5 Directing your proxy vote If you wish to direct your proxy to vote on any Resolution, you can mark the "For", "Against" or "Abstain" box in Step 2 on the Proxy Form accordingly. 6.6 How the Chairman will vote undirected proxies for Resolutions If you appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy or the Chairman is appointed as your proxy by default, and you do not specify how the Chairman is to vote on any Resolution, the Chairman is expressly authorised to vote your proxy as he sees fit and intends to vote IN FAVOUR of all Resolutions on a poll, including in relation to Resolutions 1 and 5 which are connected with the remuneration of the directors of the Company and Key Management Personnel. Important Note Please note that, if you appoint a person who is excluded from voting on any Resolution as your proxy and you do not direct him or her on how to vote in respect to any Resolution on which they cannot personally vote on, then a vote cast by them on that Resolution will not be counted. If you appoint any such excluded person as your proxy, we strongly urge you to direct them how to vote on each Resolution. Alternatively, we suggest that you appoint someone else (such as the Chairman) as your proxy. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Michael Helmer Company Secretary Dated: 27 September 2019 4

