NEXTDC : Notice of initial substantial holder

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme NEXTDC Limited NXT.AX ABN/ACN/ARSN 35 143 582 521 1. Details of substantial holder Name Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A ('Macquarie Group Entities') ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 122 169 279 The holder became a substantial holder on: 18 July 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting power 'FPO' 17,656,483 17,656,483 5.12% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Number of securities Class MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 14,044,018 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 684,001 FPO LTD MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 2,640,064 FPO AUSTRALIA LTD MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 11,479 FPO GLOBAL LTD MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 276,921 FPO BUSINESS TRUST

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as Number of securities Class MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED 14,044,018 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT Bond Street Custodians Limited Bond Street Custodians Limited 684,001 FPO MANAGEMENT LTD MACQUARIE INVESTMENT National Nominees Limited National Nominees Limited 24,501 FPO Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Northern Trust Corporation MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA 2,315,723 FPO Branch) (Singapore Branch) LTD Citibank Hong Kong Citibank Hong Kong 299,840 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Northern Trust Corporation 11,479 FPO MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD Branch) (Singapore Branch) MACQUARIE INVESTMENT Delaware Delaware MANAGEMENT BUSINESS 276,921 FPO TRUST

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: