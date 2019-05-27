NEXTDC : Senior Debt Faciility

Log in
05/27/2019

ASX Release

27 May 2019

Senior Debt Facility - Financial Close

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") refers to its ASX announcement dated 17 May 2019, titled "Debt Funding Update".

NEXTDC is pleased to advise that it has now achieved financial close on the refinance of its existing A$300 million senior debt facilities.

ENDS

For more information:

Alex Teo

Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations

T: +61 2 8072 4976

  1. investorrelations@nextdc.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX200-listed technology company enabling business transformation through innovative data centre outsourcing solutions, connectivity services and infrastructure management software.

As Australia's leading independent data centre operator with a nationwide network of Tier III and IV facilities, NEXTDC provides enterprise-class colocation services to local and international organisations. With a focus on sustainability and renewable energy NEXTDC is leading the industry with award-winning engineering solutions for energy efficiency and NABERS 4.5- and 5-star certification. NEXTDC corporate operations are certified 100% carbon neutral under the Australian National Carbon Offset Standard.

NEXTDC is extending its leadership in data centre services through the innovative DCIM-as-a-Service software platform, ONEDC®, which enables customers to centrally manage their on-premise and colocated infrastructure; and advanced connectivity services that deliver a range of secure, highspeed interconnections between racks, networks and cloud services.

NEXTDC's Cloud Centre is the online marketplace for the country's largest independent network of carriers, cloud and IT service providers, enabling customers to freely source best of breed suppliers within the NEXTDC Partner community.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com

1

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 05:38:03 UTC
