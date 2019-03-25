NEXTDC : appointed Enterprise data centre provider for Queensland Government

We have announced that our Brisbane-based operations have been appointed by the Queensland Government as a new Enterprise provider on the ICT supplier panel to deliver data centre-as-a-Service (DCaaS) solutions to Queensland Government Departments and Agencies.

As the only data centre provider in Brisbane that delivers globally-recognised data centre solutions certified to Uptime Tier IV standards, we were hand selected for our industry leading facilities, backed by a 100% uptime guarantee. This strategic appointment provides Queensland Government Departments and Agencies with the ability to operate from a secure and highly reliable environment, providing them the flexibility to consume our data centre solutions as-a-Service, from our B1 CBD or B2 Fortitude Valley locations.

Appointed by CITEC, a division of the Queensland Government's Department of Housing and Public Works, this arrangement will provide Queensland Government agencies a mechanism to consume DCaaS solutions in line with the Queensland Government ICT strategy. Empowering departments to purchase data centre services on-demand will enable the Queensland Government to adopt greater flexibility and agility, helping them to reduce capital expenditure and allowing them to focus on delivering the critical priorities and projects they set out to achieve.

Chief Executive Officer Craig Scroggie said 'NEXTDC's appointment to the supplier panel for data centre services is an important step forward for the Queensland Government. We have built Brisbane's most advanced, connected and highly secure data centre facilities to support the growing needs for our customers. As the only data centre provider of Uptime Tier IV certified infrastructure and Gold certified Operations in Queensland, our state-of-the art facilities are engineered to the highest possible levels of reliability and security and champion an unprecedented level of energy efficiency, setting a benchmark never before seen in the industry'.

NEXTDC is a Queensland born business that is headquartered in Brisbane, with a current network of nine data centres nationally, targeting a total capacity of 300MW, delivered to businesses Australia-wide. Mr Scroggie continued 'We're delighted to be formally working with the Queensland Government, we share the same values in our passion for innovation, using technology to advance business and doing it responsibly and ethically in support of driving new opportunities and a better future, filled with greater resources for generations to come'.