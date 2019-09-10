ASX & Media Release
11 September 2019
NEXTDC appoints new board member - Jennifer Lambert
NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Jennifer Lambert to the NEXTDC board as non-executive director, effective 1 October 2019.
Ms Lambert brings a deep background in the finance and property sectors.
Ms Lambert currently serves as a non-executive director at ASX-listed BlueScope Steel Limited where she is also the Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Risk and Sustainability Committee. Ms Lambert is a former non-executive director of Investa Property Group, served as Group Chief Financial Officer of 151 Property (formerly Valad Property Group) from 2003 to 2016 and as a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1992 to 2003. Jennifer has more than 25 years' experience in property funds management, operational and strategic finance, tax, treasury, legal and compliance.
NEXTDC's chairman Douglas Flynn said, "Ms Lambert is warmly welcomed to NEXTDC, where her expertise in both the finance and property sectors will be leveraged to complement our existing team. Her unique insights and experience will make a valuable contribution to NEXTDC's next phase of expansion."
"I am very pleased to be joining the Company at such an exciting phase of its development" commented Ms Lambert, "NEXTDC is a key player in the development of Australia's digital economy with a highly connected network of data centres and an enviable global reputation. I look forward to working with the other directors to contribute to NEXTDC's continued success."
