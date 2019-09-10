Log in
NEXTDC : appoints new board member - Jennifer Lambert

09/10/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

ASX & Media Release

11 September 2019

NEXTDC appoints new board member - Jennifer Lambert

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Jennifer Lambert to the NEXTDC board as non-executive director, effective 1 October 2019.

Ms Lambert brings a deep background in the finance and property sectors.

Ms Lambert currently serves as a non-executive director at ASX-listed BlueScope Steel Limited where she is also the Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Risk and Sustainability Committee. Ms Lambert is a former non-executive director of Investa Property Group, served as Group Chief Financial Officer of 151 Property (formerly Valad Property Group) from 2003 to 2016 and as a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1992 to 2003. Jennifer has more than 25 years' experience in property funds management, operational and strategic finance, tax, treasury, legal and compliance.

NEXTDC's chairman Douglas Flynn said, "Ms Lambert is warmly welcomed to NEXTDC, where her expertise in both the finance and property sectors will be leveraged to complement our existing team. Her unique insights and experience will make a valuable contribution to NEXTDC's next phase of expansion."

"I am very pleased to be joining the Company at such an exciting phase of its development" commented Ms Lambert, "NEXTDC is a key player in the development of Australia's digital economy with a highly connected network of data centres and an enviable global reputation. I look forward to working with the other directors to contribute to NEXTDC's continued success."

ENDS

For more information:

Alex Teo

Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations

T: +61 2 8072 4976

  1. investorrelations@nextdc.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

Page 1 of 2

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX200-listed technology company and Asia's most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia's only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry's lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-Star energy efficiency.

NEXTDC's corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government's Carbon Neutral Initiative in line with National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS) for Organisations.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia's most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising more than 550 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:36:04 UTC
