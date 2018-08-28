Log in
NEXTDC : leads data centre operations in Southern Hemisphere

08/28/2018 | 04:32am CEST

NEXTDC, Australia's leading Data Centre-as-a-Service provider, has become the first data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold Certification of Operational Sustainability by Uptime Institute, recognising the company's world leading operations and setting new standards for the technology industry.

NEXTDC's B2 data centre in Brisbane received the Tier IV Gold Certification, highlighting the company's excellence in managing long-term operational risks and behaviours, and showcasing its commitment to customers to be robustly reliable, highly efficient and ensuring 100% uptime.

The certification was formalised by Uptime Institute on 2nd August 2018, who are globally recognised for the creation and administration of the data centre Tier Standard and Certifications.

The Gold Operational Sustainability standard recognises the human factors in running a data centre to meet fault tolerant standards. It includes climate-change preparedness and the growing need for edge computing, outage risk mitigation, energy efficiency, increasing rack density, and staffing trends.

Phil Collerton, Chief Revenue Officer at Uptime Institute, praised NEXTDC for its Gold achievement and commented 'NEXTDC is now leading the market in the southern hemisphere for operational excellence. As an existing holder of Tier IV certifications for its facility design and engineering, the operational sustainability certifications means the people at NEXTDC have been certified in their processes, which aligns the company's Gold standards throughout the business.'

B2 is one of NEXTDC's eight data centres across Australia, with three more under development in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne. The three new data centres will add an additional 180MW of capacity, taking NEXTDC's total capacity to 300MW megawatts across the country.

B2 Facility Team

'Achieving Uptime Institute's Tier IV Gold Certification for Operational Sustainability is an outstanding achievement by our team and highlights our commitment to our customers and their business objectives to guarantee 100% uptime and the fault tolerance of our critical infrastructure,'said Simon Cooper, Chief of Operations at NEXTDC.

'The most important aspect of a data centre is its operations, and the data centres we build and operate meet the highest possible operational standards.'

NEXTDC also holds certifications from the Uptime Institute for Tier III and Tier IV in design and as constructed and Tier III Gold in operational sustainability.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 02:31:05 UTC
