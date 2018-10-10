NEXTDC : partners with Alibaba Cloud to offer Australian businesses access to China

NEXTDC together with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, today entered into a strategic partnership to deliver access to China's largest public cloud service provider.

The partnership sees NEXTDC become a Network Services Partner (NSP) of Alibaba Cloud, to deliver efficient, secure and reliable connectivity to help businesses grow in China's booming e-commerce market, the APAC region and beyond. The partnership gives clients the flexibility of employing a hybrid cloud approach with the ability to scale computing power as the business grows anywhere in the world.

The two companies will leverage each other's technology and industry resources to offer Australian businesses unique connectivity to the Alibaba Cloud.

'We are excited to partner with NEXTDC to engage with local businesses. Alibaba Cloud has always been dedicated to make it easy to do business anywhere, offering highly competitive and cutting-edge advances in artificial intelligence to help customers create retail, e-commerce, and smart city opportunities in China and the Asia Pacific region. The partnership with NEXTDC will reinforce our commitment to the market,' said Raymond Ma, General Manager of ANZ, Alibaba Cloud.

Alibaba Cloud is the top public cloud provider in China, which has the world's largest internet population, and a dominant force in the APAC public cloud market outside of China. Sydney is one of its key APAC data centre availability zones in the region, which also include zones in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Mumbai, and Tokyo.

For NEXTDC, Alibaba Cloud is the latest major public cloud provider to partner with NEXTDC to improve global connectivity within Australia, following NEXTDC partnerships including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.

'NEXTDC is well-positioned to support Australian businesses with cloud, connectivity and data centre services as they expand into Asia, China, and the rest of the world. Our goal is to help remove obstacles to doing business everywhere and to provide a competitive edge for our customers through fast, secure and seamless high-bandwidth connectivity. Our partnership with Alibaba Cloud further expands the accessibility of business critical clouds to Australian organisations.' said Steve Martin, Head of Channel at NEXTDC.

Alibaba Group has several key platforms that support over a billion users worldwide. In June 2018, Alibaba's e-commerce platform reached 634 million mobile monthly active users on its China retail marketplaces, while Alibaba's payment platform, Alipay, together with its strategic partners enables easy online payments for more than 870 million users.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®

Learn more about connecting with NEXTDC