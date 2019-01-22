NEXTDC : partners with Microsoft to bring ExpressRoute to Perth

NEXTDC Limited, one of Australia's leading Data Centre-as-a-Service providers, has announced Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute will be made available at their P1 Perth data centre from February 2019, offering customers direct connections to Microsoft Azure cloud.

This new ExpressRoute location will offer Perth organisations a direct and private connection to their Microsoft cloud services, including Azure, Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The introduction of this ExpressRoute location is an important step forward for the West Australian economy, providing Government and Enterprise with critical cloud access that will enable them to optimise their IT infrastructure in a highly secure environment, delivering their organisations with vital connectivity and geo-redundancy for their critical service with the added assurance of a redundant backup connection.

NEXTDC customers will be able to connect to ExpressRoute directly via the AXON virtual connectivity platform from P1 Perth. The ExpressRoute service can also be accessed at NEXTDC's P2 connectivity microsite located in East Perth on the CBD fringe from early 2019. The AXON platform enables connectivity to national and international cloud providers and the introduction of the P1ExpressRoute service will help support customers seeking to build hybrid cloud applications that live in-house and in Azure, allowing them to selectively route traffic via a private connection.

NEXTDC CEO Craig Scroggie commented, 'NEXTDC are committed to providing the fastest and most reliable connections to the world's leading cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure. We bring the cloud to our customers, and in doing so we help our customers adopt new technology at pace, at reduced costs and with significantly improved performance. Colocating in our highly connected data centres enables WA businesses to evolve their business strategies at the speed of thought, rapidly leveraging new digital infrastructure in this era of pay-as-you-go services'

The introduction of this new ExpressRoute location will offer WA organisations greater flexibility and choice for their connectivity services between Azure data centres and their in-house infrastructure, as well as much needed connectivity capability to metro, national and international links like the Indigo Submarine cable that connects to P2 Perth.

'It is great to build on our relationship with NEXTDC to add new connectivity services in Western Australia for our customers. We look forward to working with NEXTDC to support Cloud growth' said Ross Ortega, Partner PM Manager, Microsoft Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp.

P1 Perth is NEXTDC's second peering point to support Microsoft ExpressRoute, following the M1 Melbourne data centre. P1 is also the one of the only data centres in WA to provide customers with direct access to their Microsoft cloud services.

To learn more about critical cloud connections via ExpressRoute from NEXTDC, contact us or call 13NEXT.