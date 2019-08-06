Log in
NFA National Futures Association : takes emergency enforcement action against Walnut Creek, Calif., commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor Denari Capital LLC and its principal Travis Gregory Capson

08/06/2019 | 06:15pm EDT
For Immediate Release
August 06, 2019

For more information contact:
Kristen Scaletta, 312-781-7860, kscaletta@nfa.futures.org
Karen Wuertz, 312-781-1335, kwuertz@nfa.futures.org

August 6, Chicago-NFA has taken an emergency enforcement action against Denari Capital LLC (Denari), an NFA Member commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor located in Walnut Creek, Calif., and its principal and sole associated person Travis Gregory Capson.

This action was taken to protect the investing public, the derivatives markets and other NFA Members since Denari and Capson, among other things, commingled pool funds, improperly calculated the pool's rates of return, provided misleading information to their investors and NFA, and failed to cooperate in an investigation of the firm.

Effective immediately, Denari and Capson are suspended from NFA membership and are prohibited from soliciting, accepting, disbursing or transferring any funds for any investment in Denari or any investment vehicle controlled or operated by Denari or Capson, without NFA's prior approval. Denari and Capson are also prohibited from placing any commodity interest trades, including forex, except to liquidate positions.

This action will remain in effect until Denari and Capson demonstrate to NFA's satisfaction that they are in complete compliance with all NFA requirements.

Denari and Capson may request a hearing before NFA's Hearing Committee.

The complete text of the emergency action is available on NFA's website.

Disclaimer

NFA - National Futures Association published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 22:14:03 UTC
