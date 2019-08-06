NFA National Futures Association : takes emergency enforcement action against Walnut Creek, Calif., commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor Denari Capital LLC and its principal Travis Gregory Capson

|

|

|

|

|

Email This to a Friend

For more information contact:

Kristen Scaletta, 312-781-7860, kscaletta@nfa.futures.org

Karen Wuertz, 312-781-1335, kwuertz@nfa.futures.org

NFA takes emergency enforcement action against Walnut Creek, Calif., commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor Denari Capital LLC and its principal Travis Gregory Capson

August 6, Chicago-NFA has taken an emergency enforcement action against Denari Capital LLC (Denari), an NFA Member commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor located in Walnut Creek, Calif., and its principal and sole associated person Travis Gregory Capson.

This action was taken to protect the investing public, the derivatives markets and other NFA Members since Denari and Capson, among other things, commingled pool funds, improperly calculated the pool's rates of return, provided misleading information to their investors and NFA, and failed to cooperate in an investigation of the firm.

Effective immediately, Denari and Capson are suspended from NFA membership and are prohibited from soliciting, accepting, disbursing or transferring any funds for any investment in Denari or any investment vehicle controlled or operated by Denari or Capson, without NFA's prior approval. Denari and Capson are also prohibited from placing any commodity interest trades, including forex, except to liquidate positions.

This action will remain in effect until Denari and Capson demonstrate to NFA's satisfaction that they are in complete compliance with all NFA requirements.

Denari and Capson may request a hearing before NFA's Hearing Committee.

The complete text of the emergency action is available on NFA's website.