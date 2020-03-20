Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NFA completes rice stock prepositioning in NCR; Dar assures enough food for entire Luzon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 10:57pm EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 21 March 2020

The Department of Agriculture - National Food Authority (NFA) on Friday (March 20) said that it has completed the prepositioning of rice stocks, which are ready for delivery and disbursement in strategic areas in Metro Manila.

In a report to Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar, NFA Judy Carol L. Dansal said that the grains agency has enough rice at hand to meet requirement of the National Capital Region for the next two weeks - with additional rice supply readily available depending on the demand.

The NFA currently has 400,000 bags (50 kilograms per bag) or 20,000 metric tons of rice in its warehouses around Metro Manila. Based on NFA data, Metro Manila consumes an average of 110,000 bags (50 kilograms) of rice daily - with NFA's market participation pegged at 7%, while the private sector (local and imported) and household inventories have the remaining 93% of the inventory.

Dansal said that they expect NFA's market share to increase by 20% once LGUs started buying their rice requirement from government-owned warehouses due to the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila.

'We are prioritizing local government units for the sale of NFA rice,' Dansal said, noting that they are now working on the payment scheme for interested LGUs.

The NFA administrator said that LGUs can coordinate with any NFA warehouse servicing their respective jurisdictions.

'For CAMANAVA, they can go to North District Office, while Quezon City and Manila can buy from our Central District Office. Meanwhile, those from Marikina and Rizal can coordinate with the East District Office and South District Office for Taguig, Pasay, Makati, Paranaque, and Pateros,' she said.

Dansal added that they have also prepositioned 15,000 bags of rice to augment requirement of Cavite province.

To recall, Secretary Dar instructed the DA to immediately craft an action plan on the food availability and supply, particularly staple food such as rice, as a preemptive intervention if in case the COVID-19 situation worsens. With the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, Dar ordered the strategic positioning of food supplies, including rice, as part of the proactive efforts to ensure food sufficiency for the 62.5 million population of Luzon.

On Friday, he reassured the public that there is enough supply of food for residents in Metro Manila and Luzon after the Philippine government restricted travel to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. He added that Luzon currently has an inventory of 166,945 MT of vegetable and root crops, enough to cover the weekly demand of 27, 686 MT. Projected production of 433, 495 MT is expected to augment supply after the 30-day quarantine period.

For poultry and meat, available supply was 269,259 MT and additional 75,391 MT projected production to cover the demand of 26,980 MT per week. Weekly fish requirement in Luzon is 35, 491 MT while the supply is 52, 088 MT, while 445,215 MT additional production expected until June. Meanwhile, weekly demand for eggs in Luzon around is 95.4 million pieces while supply is around 125.8 million. Weekly requirement for sugar is 21, 391 kilograms while the supply is 136, 920. ###

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 02:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:52pHP INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In HP Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
11:07pUNITED AIRLINES : slashes international schedule by 95% for April
RE
11:01pOphthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market In APAC 2020-2024 | Expansion of Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Facilities in APAC to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:57pNFA completes rice stock prepositioning in NCR; Dar assures enough food for entire Luzon
PU
10:57pSINOSTAR PEC : Extension Of Time To Hold The Company Agm For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
10:56pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks continue
RE
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS SIX, SPR, SSL, WBK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pOPERA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Opera Limited - OPRA
BU
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS HPQ, JELD, OXY, WWE INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pPROPETRO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp. - PUMP
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
3HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : HCA HEALTHCARE : Details Coronavirus Efforts, Financial Plans
4DOLLARAMA INC. : DOLLARAMA : Reaffirms Commitment to Serving Canadians
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group