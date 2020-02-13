2020| 2019| 2018| 2017| 2016| Show more years
For Immediate ReleaseFebruary 13, 2020
For more information contact:
Christie Hillsman, 312-781-1497, chillsman@nfa.futures.org
Karen Wuertz, 312-781-1335, kwuertz@nfa.futures.org
NFA permanently bars Chicago, Ill. commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor Elkhorn Investments LLC from membership
February 13, Chicago-NFA has permanently barred Elkhorn Investments LLC (Elkhorn), an NFA Member, commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor located in Chicago, Ill., from membership.
The Decision, issued by NFA's Business Conduct Committee (BCC), is based on a Complaint issued by the BCC. The BCC found that Elkhorn failed to file certified annual statements and liquidation statements for its pools.
For more information, read the Complaint and Decision.
