News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NFA permanently bars Chicago, Ill. commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor Elkhorn Investments LLC from membership

02/13/2020 | 04:54pm EST
For Immediate Release
February 13, 2020

For more information contact:
Christie Hillsman, 312-781-1497, chillsman@nfa.futures.org
Karen Wuertz, 312-781-1335, kwuertz@nfa.futures.org

February 13, Chicago-NFA has permanently barred Elkhorn Investments LLC (Elkhorn), an NFA Member, commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor located in Chicago, Ill., from membership.

The Decision, issued by NFA's Business Conduct Committee (BCC), is based on a Complaint issued by the BCC. The BCC found that Elkhorn failed to file certified annual statements and liquidation statements for its pools.

For more information, read the Complaint and Decision.

NFA - National Futures Association published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 21:53:10 UTC
