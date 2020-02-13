|

|

|

|

|

Email This to a Friend

For more information contact:

Christie Hillsman, 312-781-1497, chillsman@nfa.futures.org

Karen Wuertz, 312-781-1335, kwuertz@nfa.futures.org

NFA permanently bars Chicago, Ill. commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor Elkhorn Investments LLC from membership

February 13, Chicago-NFA has permanently barred Elkhorn Investments LLC (Elkhorn), an NFA Member, commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor located in Chicago, Ill., from membership.

The Decision, issued by NFA's Business Conduct Committee (BCC), is based on a Complaint issued by the BCC. The BCC found that Elkhorn failed to file certified annual statements and liquidation statements for its pools.

For more information, read the Complaint and Decision.