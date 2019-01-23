NFC Forum : Signs IoT Liaison Agreement; Expands Automotive Partnership

AIM Signs Liaison; JasPar Extends Relationship With NFC Forum

The NFC Forum, the global standards and advocacy association for Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, announced today the signing of a liaison agreement with AIM along with the expansion of an existing relationship with the Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture (JasPar) organization.

The AIM liaison agreement focuses on the IoT market, furthering an NFC Forum objective to partner with complimentary technologies to use NFC to help connect, commission and control the predicted 36 billion IoT devices in use by 2020. The JasPar relationship was enhanced to allow the two groups to work more closely together to expand the use of NFC in the automotive market. JasPar recently started a Digital Car Key group within the organization as a target application for NFC.

“The IoT and automotive markets are rapid growth areas for NFC technology,” said Paula Hunter, executive director, NFC Forum. “The agreements with AIM and JASPAR are joint opportunities to work with new technologies and develop interoperability use cases to promote the use of NFC in IoT and automotive applications worldwide.”

About the Liaison Agreements

AIM and the NFC Forum will work together to mutually educate the market and help build the ecosystem for NFC for IoT and industrial applications. AIM is an industry alliance that represents any organization that uses, implements, resells, or develops technology around bar coding, RFID, and/or mobility technology. The alliance is essential to enabling adoption, growth and interoperability related to Automated Data Capture technologies and the enterprises that use this technology in the marketplace.

JasPar is an automotive association tasked with standardizing and improving advanced electronic control system software and in-vehicle networks. This agreement deepens the existing partnership between JasPar and the NFC Forum to include the co-development of NFC automotive use cases and requirements, co-creation of non-technical documents and the sharing of technical documents and specifications.



“AIM is excited to be part of this new partnership. Each organization has unique perspectives and industry expertise that will be valuable to this relationship,” stated Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM.

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum's mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery, and device capability. Only member companies can participate in the Forum's certification program of NFC devices, readers and tags.

Follow the NFC Forum:

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005073/en/