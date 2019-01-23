NFC Forum : Signs IoT Liaison Agreement; Expands Automotive Partnership

The NFC
Forum, the global standards and advocacy association for Near Field
Communication (NFC) technology, announced today the signing of a liaison
agreement with AIM
along with the expansion of an existing relationship with the Japan
Automotive Software Platform and Architecture (JasPar)
organization.
The AIM liaison agreement focuses on the IoT market, furthering an NFC
Forum objective to partner with complimentary technologies to use NFC to
help connect, commission and control the predicted 36 billion IoT
devices in use by 2020. The JasPar relationship was enhanced to allow
the two groups to work more closely together to expand the use of NFC in
the automotive market. JasPar recently started a Digital Car Key group
within the organization as a target application for NFC.
“The IoT
and automotive
markets are rapid growth areas for NFC technology,” said Paula Hunter,
executive director, NFC Forum. “The agreements with AIM and JASPAR are
joint opportunities to work with new technologies and develop
interoperability use cases to promote the use of NFC in IoT and
automotive applications worldwide.”
About the Liaison Agreements
-
AIM and the NFC Forum will work together to mutually educate the
market and help build the ecosystem for NFC for IoT and industrial
applications. AIM is an industry alliance that represents any
organization that uses, implements, resells, or develops technology
around bar coding, RFID, and/or mobility technology. The alliance is
essential to enabling adoption, growth and interoperability related to
Automated Data Capture technologies and the enterprises that use this
technology in the marketplace.
-
JasPar is an automotive association tasked with standardizing and
improving advanced electronic control system software and in-vehicle
networks. This agreement deepens the existing partnership between
JasPar and the NFC Forum to include the co-development of NFC
automotive use cases and requirements, co-creation of non-technical
documents and the sharing of technical documents and specifications.
“AIM
is excited to be part of this new partnership. Each organization has
unique perspectives and industry expertise that will be valuable to
this relationship,” stated Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM.
About the NFC Forum
The NFC
Forum was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by
leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics
companies. The Forum's mission is to advance the use of Near Field
Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring
interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market
about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently
developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and
protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service
delivery, device discovery, and device capability. Only member companies
can participate in the Forum's certification program of NFC devices,
readers and tags.
