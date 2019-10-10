NFL Alumni Announces the Formation of the Tyler Rose Chapter

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni announced today the formation of a fourth Chapter in the Lone Star State.



The new chapter will be based in Tyler, Texas and will cover the east Texas and Waco, Texas area. Hall of Fame RB Earl Campbell (Oilers, Saints; 1978-1986) and Gary Baxter (Ravens, Browns; 2001-2008) will spearhead the expansion, two Tyler natives with heavy ties to the community.



Campbell and Baxter created The Project Rose Institute for Sports Science, a new state of the art health facility in Tyler, Texas dedicated to the research of life after the game for former players, sports injuries, combat injuries, treatment, preventative wellness care, rehabilitation, sports medicine/technology, and health and wellness.



“Having the Texas Rose Chapter means that Project Rose Research Institute for Sports Science, will be partnering in spreading good will and become a trusted partner of the NFL Alumni. Not just former football players, but cheerleaders, assistants, and executives. Being active in the community is what counts most,” said Earl Campbell.



The Alumni’s new chapter is titled The Texas Rose Chapter in honor of The Project Rose Research Institute for Sports Science and will collaborate with that facility to uphold NFLA’s mission of “Caring for Our Own” while participating in different charitable events to support NFLA’s “Caring for Kids” mission.



“We are very excited about the Texas Rose Chapter,” said NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece. "I am thrilled that Earl and Gary are working hard to improve the lives of retired players and local children’s charities.”



If you are interested in supporting the NFLA’s joint mission of “Caring for Kids & Caring for Our Own” and would like to get involved in the Texas Rose Chapter or your local Chapter please visit https://www.nflalumni.org/memberships/.



About NFL Alumni:

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni also has a traditional mission of “Caring for Kids” across the country. Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. To accomplish our mission & vision, we have established the NFL Alumni Foundation which is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.



About Project Rose:

The Project Rose Research Institute for Sports Science is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that creates and design sports science and optimum health programs that delivers the best sports science research projects, sports medicine care, health and wellness, sleep, fitness, and sports medicine continuing education, through four programs. Project Rose Sports Medicine Program, Project Rose Sports Science Program, Project Rose Health & Wellness Program, and Project Rose Sleep Program are the programs thus far. Project Rose Research Institute for Sports Science plans to create and design more programs that will do incredible work for these former players and communities.”, Gary Baxter.

Michael Gaimari NFL Alumni 973-241-5156 michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org