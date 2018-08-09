NFL Alumni Partners with The National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni (NFLA) today announced a partnership with the National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization (NFCAO), which is a group of 14,000 former NFL team cheerleaders around the country. This partnership will increase membership, sponsorship and brand awareness for the NFCAO and overall benefit both organizations.



The National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization’s mission is to enable former NFL cheerleaders to connect, contribute to local and national charities, and support fellow alumni. NFCAO’s motto is "United and Forever Strong."



“The National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization is proud to be an official partner to NFL Alumni,” says NFCAO Co-Founder and President Terri Crane-Lamb. “Together we will make a difference in our communities by continuing to support charities and NFL Alumni in need.”

The NFL cheerleaders group was formed in 2009 while NFL Alumni was organized in 1967.

“We are pleased to partner with the National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization,” says NFL Alumni CEO Elvis Gooden. “One of our priorities is to align local NFCAO chapters with our own local NFL Alumni groups. This will provide increased access and continuing opportunities to the terrific cheerleaders who have supported the 32 NFL teams over the years.”

NFL Alumni looks forward to creating a synergistic team with the National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization.

About NFL Alumni

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni offers a wide array of medical, financial and business programs to help members lead healthy, productive and successful lives. NFL Alumni also promotes the post-playing careers of its members and it also contributes to local community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing name and logo of NFL Alumni.

For more information please visit: www.nflalumni.org

About The National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization

The National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization (NFCAO) was founded in 2009 by Terri Crane-Lamb, President, Washington Redskins Cheerleaders Alumni and Mickey Crawford-Carnegie, Director, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders Alumni. The NFCAO is a non-profit 501(c)(7) organization comprised of former NFL Cheerleaders Alumni chapters and is the only official alumni organization for retired NFL Cheerleaders. The NFCAO invites all former NFL cheerleaders to join their NFCAO cheerleaders alumni Chapter to help support local and national charity efforts and participate in social events. NFL Alumni Cheerleaders can become an official member and part of the NFCAO database by joining their team's cheerleader Chapter.

For more information, please visit: www.nationalfootballcheerleadersalumni.com



