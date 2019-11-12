NFL Alumni Player of the Month Presented by Invicta Watches

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni (NFLA) and The Invicta Watch Group announce a new partnership to recognize NFL Alumni’s Player of the Month winners for the 2019-2020 NFL season.

NFLA player members vote monthly for the NFL stars they feel shined brightest. The winner will be presented with a watch from the Invicta NFL Collection.

“As former NFL players, our guys know what it takes to win,” said NFLA CEO Beasley Reece. "This award is decided by alumni players and that means more to the winners than any other opinion."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won September’s NFLA Player of the Month honor and recently received his beautiful watch.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ran away with the October poll and will be receiving his Invicta NFL Collection watch in the near future.

Check out the Invicta NFL Collection by visiting www.invictawatch.com/collection/nfl.

About NFL Alumni:

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni also has a traditional mission of “Caring for Kids” across the country. Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. To accomplish our mission & vision, we have established the NFL Alumni Foundation which is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About Invicta Watch Group:

Led by innovation and nurtured with the consistency of quality and brand personality, the forward-thinking energy of The Invicta Watch Group continues its brazen journey. The long-held belief that supremely crafted timepieces can be offered for modest sums is the founding principles of Invicta and that ideology still resides at the core of all Invicta creations In setting a premise of exceptional standards, Invicta maintains their objective by successfully satisfying consumers and collectors alike at any price point.

