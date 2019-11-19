Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NFL Alumni Teams Up with Players Philanthropy Fund to Support Former Players With Their Non-Profit Foundations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:07am EST

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni (NFLA) and the Players Philanthropy Fund (PPF) have joined forces to offer former NFL players a simple, efficient and cost-effective platform for collecting and distributing charitable assets. This platform provides a desirable alternative to the complexity, hassle and burden of operating an independent foundation.

“We at the Players Philanthropy Fund are so excited to be partnering with the NFL Alumni,” said founder and 2x Super Bowl Champion Matt Stover. “As a Former NFL Player, I am excited to see what this new partnership will do for my fellow alumni and their philanthropic endeavors. PPF is proud to represent over 35 current and former NFL Players across the league. Through this new collaboration with the NFL Alumni we can reach and assist more NFL Players in being the back-office administrators for their charity foundations, all while keeping them financially sound and in compliance with IRS best practices.”

PPF was created to inspire and empower philanthropy, while ensuring full compliance with legal requirements and nonprofit best practices to protect against any unnecessary risk to a player’s reputation.

“Our new partnership with Matt Stover and PPF will help alumni who currently have foundations and, at same time, assist  other former players who want to start their own non-profits,” said NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece. “We are thrilled to partner with an organization that will help continue to grow our mission of Caring for Kids.”    

 

About NFL Alumni:
NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members.  NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni offers a wide array of medical, financial and business programs to help members lead healthy, productive and successful lives.  NFL Alumni also promotes the post-playing careers of its members and it also contributes to local community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

 

About Player Philanthropy Fund:
Founded by 2x Super Bowl Champion and Ravens “Ring of Honor” inductee Matt Stover and philanthropy expert Seth McDonnell, Players Philanthropy Fund (PPF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity that enables athletes, entertainers and other philanthropists to create a dedicated fund that can accept tax-deductible contributions in support of any qualified charitable mission. The PPF platform offers a simple, efficient and cost-effective solution for collecting and distributing charitable assets, which provides a desirable alternative to the complexity, hassle and burden of operating an independent foundation. PPF is currently the back-office administrator for 150+ charity funds nationwide. For more information visit www.ppf.org/.

Michael Gaimari
NFL Alumni
973-241-5156
michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:43aDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 19 November 2019
AQ
10:43aFDA IN BRIEF : FDA issues draft guidance on compounding certain animal drugs from bulk drug substances
PR
10:43aSPENDEDGE : Identifies Effective Ways to Reduce Costs for Companies in the Automotive Industry | Get in Touch With Our Experts Now!
BU
10:42aCelebrate Small Beer's Big Impact on “Small Brewery Sunday”
GL
10:41aNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Announces Best Trips of 2020
BU
10:40aSIX ONE COMMODITIES LLC : Announces Borrowing Base Expansion and Increase to US$175,000,000
BU
10:39aCompany logos vanish from Prince Andrew's website as sex scandal grows
RE
10:39aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Canopy Growth Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $250,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:37aSPIRIT AIRLINES : Yeager to offer direct flights to Orlando next year
AQ
10:37aQUESTIONMARK : Expands Professional Services Offering to Help Customers Get the Most Out of Assessments
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : Mixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group