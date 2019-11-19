NFL Alumni Teams Up with Players Philanthropy Fund to Support Former Players With Their Non-Profit Foundations

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni (NFLA) and the Players Philanthropy Fund (PPF) have joined forces to offer former NFL players a simple, efficient and cost-effective platform for collecting and distributing charitable assets. This platform provides a desirable alternative to the complexity, hassle and burden of operating an independent foundation.

“We at the Players Philanthropy Fund are so excited to be partnering with the NFL Alumni,” said founder and 2x Super Bowl Champion Matt Stover. “As a Former NFL Player, I am excited to see what this new partnership will do for my fellow alumni and their philanthropic endeavors. PPF is proud to represent over 35 current and former NFL Players across the league. Through this new collaboration with the NFL Alumni we can reach and assist more NFL Players in being the back-office administrators for their charity foundations, all while keeping them financially sound and in compliance with IRS best practices.”

PPF was created to inspire and empower philanthropy, while ensuring full compliance with legal requirements and nonprofit best practices to protect against any unnecessary risk to a player’s reputation.

“Our new partnership with Matt Stover and PPF will help alumni who currently have foundations and, at same time, assist other former players who want to start their own non-profits,” said NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece. “We are thrilled to partner with an organization that will help continue to grow our mission of Caring for Kids.”

About NFL Alumni:

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni offers a wide array of medical, financial and business programs to help members lead healthy, productive and successful lives. NFL Alumni also promotes the post-playing careers of its members and it also contributes to local community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About Player Philanthropy Fund:

Founded by 2x Super Bowl Champion and Ravens “Ring of Honor” inductee Matt Stover and philanthropy expert Seth McDonnell, Players Philanthropy Fund (PPF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity that enables athletes, entertainers and other philanthropists to create a dedicated fund that can accept tax-deductible contributions in support of any qualified charitable mission. The PPF platform offers a simple, efficient and cost-effective solution for collecting and distributing charitable assets, which provides a desirable alternative to the complexity, hassle and burden of operating an independent foundation. PPF is currently the back-office administrator for 150+ charity funds nationwide. For more information visit www.ppf.org/.

