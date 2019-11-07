Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NFL Alumni and Fatheadz Eyewear Team Up to Provide Free Eyeglasses to NFLA Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:18pm EST

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni (NFLA) today announced a partnership with Fatheadz Eyewear, offering one free pair of glasses per year to all NFLA members. Fatheadz will offer all other products, including upgraded lenses optics and/or other frame styles to NFLA Members at a 50% discount.

“We appreciate Fatheadz for taking care of retired NFL players,” said NFLA CEO Beasley Reece. “It is important that NFLA create partnerships with companies our members know and love. Fatheadz has done an excellent job creating products that are important to fans and pros.”  

Fatheadz Eyewear caters to clients with heads too large to fit standard width eye wear comfortably by providing a product line with over sized eye wear, as well as standard sizes, available in five distinct lines of eye wear for both men and women.

Browse the Fatheadz Eyewear collection by visiting www.fatheadz.com.

About NFL Alumni:
NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni offers a wide array of medical, financial and business programs to help members lead healthy, productive and successful lives. NFL Alumni also promotes the post-playing careers of its members and it also contributes to local community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About Fatheadz Eyewear:
Founded in early 2004 under the direction of Rico Elmore, Fatheadz started with exclusively catering to men with heads too large to fit in standard width sunglasses comfortably. To solve this issue, Rico created a product line with four oversized sunglasses available in varying colors. The Fatheadz has grown to encompass five distinct lines of eyewear for both, men and women, specifically tailored to serve our client base. With over 100 unique product offerings, the innovation continues to drive our customer centric business.

Michael Gaimari
NFL Alumni
973-241-5156
michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:45pMERIT MEDICAL : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
03:45pBOEING : Pin problem caused parachute issue in capsule test
AQ
03:45p2019 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award Nominees Announced
BU
03:45p650 Group Finds Data Center Equipment CAPEX for the US Hyperscalers Grows 10% Y/Y in 3Q19
GL
03:45pPULSE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer
BU
03:44pGB SCIENCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:43pALPHABET : EU's Vestager says Google's antitrust proposal not helping shopping rivals
RE
03:43pPULSE BIOSCIENCES : Quarterly Investor Conference Call
BU
03:42pFREDDIE MAC : Prices $448 Million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates
AQ
03:41pVertexOne and AltaGas Utilities Inc. Renew Future-Focused Utility Partnership
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree to roll back tariffs as part of trade deal - officials
2COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
5TWITTER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group