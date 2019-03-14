Log in
NFL Launches “Tickets for 100 Years,” Awarding a Fan with Season Tickets for the Next Century in Honor of League's Centennial Season

03/14/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Fans, players, legends, clubs and communities to come together for series of #NFL100 events, initiatives, and programming through Super Bowl LIV

As the National Football League rewards and honors fans in its centennial season, the League today announced the launch of "Tickets for 100 Years," a first-of-its-kind contest offering a grand prize of a pair of season tickets to the winning fan's preferred franchise for the next century.

This grand prize is the first of a series of incredible fan experiences NFL fans will be able enter to win throughout the league's 100th season, following the launch of the NFL100 campaign during Super Bowl LIII. These experiences officially kick off during the 2019 NFL Draft and continue through the first game of the League's 100th season – before culminating at Super Bowl LIV (Feb. 2, 2020) in Miami.

"The NFL was built on multi-generational fandom that bonds people together," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Giving someone a century's worth of NFL season tickets may be the single greatest sports prize ever offered to a fan. It represents 100 years filled with incredible memories to share with the people who matter most. This is the first of a fan-focused series that speaks to the spirit of the 'Fantennial' celebration at the heart of our centennial year."

In addition to awarding one winner two tickets for 100 years, the winner can pass the tickets down through future generations while also having access to exclusive team experiences and an NFL Shop lifetime discount.

To enter fans, should describe how they are their favorite team's biggest fan of the century in a social post tagging @NFL and #NFL100Contest in an Instagram post (picture or video) or Tweet. The winner will be selected based on how effectively and creatively he/or she conveys their ultimate NFL team fandom in their entry post. No purchase is necessary.

The contest opens March 14 (12pm ET) and closes April 7 (11:59 p.m. ET). Three finalists will be flown to Nashville, where the winner will be announced live during the first-round presentation of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25. For official rules, visit NFL.com/100/contests.


© Business Wire 2019
