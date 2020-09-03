Log in
NFL Legend Devin Hester Joins PointsBet to be the Face of Chicago Sports Betting

09/03/2020 | 11:04am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, today announced they have signed future NFL Hall-of-Famer, Devin Hester, to serve as a business partner and the face of its Chicago-based sports betting products and the state of Illinois as the company begins its first foray into the incredible sports and sports betting scene in the Chicagoland area following the recently legalized U.S. sports betting legislation in the state.

In conjunction with the launch of PointsBet presence in Chicago and sports betting in Illinois, PointsBet will leverage Hester's knowledge of football and specifically of the Chicago sports to align his unique insider knowledge with the premier digital and retail offerings of PointsBet.

"Chicago is the best sports city in the world. I'm incredibly excited to join the PointsBet team to bring the most premium sports betting experience to the best fans in sports," said Devin Hester. "PointsBet gives Chicagoans the most convenient options with a new Hawthorne location and the three other retail spots in every corner of the city, and fans anywhere can bet on the PointsBet app which is incredibly fast and very easy to use. Are you ready Chicago? Let's go!"

"No one exemplifies speed, excitement, and Chicago sports like Devin. He's an amazing addition to our team as an ambassador." said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "The Chicago market is a tremendous sports betting opportunity, and he will help us connect with those extremely passionate fans."

Hester's skills on the field and his knowledge of football and sports betting, as well as the pulse of the larger Chicago sports scene, align perfectly with PointsBet's aim to provide the highest quality and most comprehensive sports betting experience for clients. Educational content represents a significant piece of that ambition, and PointsBet has dedicated significant resources toward becoming the go-to source of actionable and engaging information for novice-to-intermediate bettors.

During a storied 11-year career, Hester broke ten NFL records as a return specialist, and is recognized as arguably the best special teams player in NFL history. He holds the NFL record for most all-time return touchdowns (punt and kickoff combined) and most all-time punt return touchdowns. He was the first person to return the opening kickoff of a Super Bowl for a touchdown. 

About PointsBet
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfl-legend-devin-hester-joins-pointsbet-to-be-the-face-of-chicago-sports-betting-301123858.html

SOURCE PointsBet


© PRNewswire 2020
