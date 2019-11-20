Log in
News : Companies

NFS Leasing, Inc. : Unearths New Opportunities with Mega Highwall Mining, with $11.8MM Financing

11/20/2019 | 07:44am EST

Mega Highwall Mining LLC. is a coal mining company founded in 2015. It operates both ADDCAR and Superior Highwall Mining Systems. Mega Highwall operates its machines on land that has previously been used as a mining site. The company’s automation can make coal mining less dangerous by not requiring miners to go underground to mine.

NFS Leasing, Inc. and Mega Highwall Mining have implemented multiple transactions comprising more than $11.8MM in total financing. Mega Highwall recently returned to NFS Leasing as its partner to complete a $4MM finance transaction. “Having structured multiple deals with them, it’s safe to say I appreciate their partnership,” said Daniel Bunn, Owner of Mega Highwall Mining of NFS Leasing, Inc.

Engaging with NFS Leasing through a broker, Mega Highwall worked with NFS Leasing to rebuild their highwall miners. “Sometimes it is a real challenge for companies to grow at the speed needed on their own,” says Jim Murphy, Principal, NFS Leasing, “But we pride ourselves in helping to service that growth with companies like Mega Highwall, to realize and help reach their potential.”

To learn more about NFS Leasing and Mega Highwall’s story, log onto www.nfsleasing.com.

ABOUT NFS LEASING, INC.

NFS Leasing is a privately held North American leader in Equipment Finance with more than 18 years' experience. NFS provides solutions supporting businesses and organizations with challenged credit including early stage, start-up & pre-revenue, financially distressed companies and turn-arounds. NFS uses its own balance sheet capital and provides fast flexible credit decisions. Since 2001, NFS Leasing is proud to have created thousands of jobs and infused almost $1,000,000,000 of capital into credit challenged firms, a segment of the economy that struggles to secure critically needed financing. Contact us today and tell us your story. www.nfsleasing.com

BOSTON HEADQUARTERS

900 Cummings Center Suite 226-U Beverly, MA 01915


© Business Wire 2019
