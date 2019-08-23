Log in
NFU National Farmers Union : Escalating Trade War Exacerbates Weak Farm Economy, Farmers Union Says

08/23/2019 | 09:51pm BST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 23, 2019

Contact: Hannah Packman, 202.554.1600
hpackman@nfudc.org

WASHINGTON- In retaliation against the United States' most recent escalation in an ongoing trade war, China today announced that it will increase tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods, including a number of agricultural products. Starting on September 1, the country plans raise tariffs on American soybeans from 25 percent to 30 percent and on pork from 50 percent to 60 percent. On December 1, they will increase tariffs on corn, sorghum and wheat from 25 percent to 35 percent.

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Roger Johnson issued the following statement in response to the news:

'It's no surprise that China is slapping even more tariffs on American products. Every time Trump escalates his trade war, China calls his bluff - and why would we expect any differently this time around? And it's no surprise that farmers are again the target. In just the past three years, U.S. soybean exports to China have fallen nearly 80 percent, and once these tariffs kick in, things are likely to get worse.

'Things have been difficult for farmers long before this trade war rolled around. Farmers are making half of what they were in 2013, and they've taken on record levels of debt just to keep their doors open. Chronic overproduction continues to push commodity prices down, and extreme weather events and higher temperatures caused by climate change have made the job of growing food that much more challenging. But instead of looking to solve existing problems in our agricultural sector, this administration has just created new ones. Between burning bridges with all of our biggest trading partners and undermining our domestic biofuels industry, President Trump is making things worse, not better.'

###

To download an audio file of Roger Johnson's quote, visit our website at nfu.org/audio.

About NFUNational Farmers Union advocates on behalf of nearly 200,000 American farm families and their communities. We envision a world in which farm families and their communities are respected, valued, and enjoy economic prosperity and social justice.

Stay Connected
Look for us online at NFU.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. ​

NFU - National Farmers Union published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 20:50:05 UTC
