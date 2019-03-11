Log in
NFU National Farmers Union : President's Budget Yet Again Neglects Severity of Farm Economy

03/11/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 11, 2019

Contact: Andrew Jerome, 202.314.3106
ajerome@nfudc.org

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump today revealed his proposed fiscal year 2020 budget, proposing cuts to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies in order to increase spending on a proposed border wall and defense initiatives.

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Roger Johnson said the proposal continues the administration's disturbing trend of neglect for the welfare of farm families across the United States:

'There is a very clear disconnect between President Trump's priorities and the economic realities facing family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. Despite the rapid decline in the farm economy, additional damages from self-inflicted trade disruptions, increasing demand for credit, overloaded farm hotlines, and deteriorating infrastructure in rural communities, the White House today called for significant cuts to the one department tasked with serving farm families, rural residents and those struggling with food insecurity.'

'Passing the 2018 Farm Bill was an important, bipartisan accomplishment. Rather than turning right around and proposing cuts to farm programs, the President should be working to build on that success by providing needed additional support for family farmers and ranchers.

'For three years now, President Trump has been calling for cuts to important programs within USDA. Yet for the third straight year, a majority of American farmers and ranchers are expected to lose money farming. Major relief is needed to weather these tough times in agriculture. It's time the President's policy proposals and rhetoric acknowledge the financial pain in farm country.'

###

To download an audio file of Roger Johnson's statement, visit our website at nfu.org/audio.

About NFUNational Farmers Union advocates on behalf of nearly 200,000 American farm families and their communities. We envision a world in which farm families and their communities are respected, valued, and enjoy economic prosperity and social justice.

Stay Connected
Look for us online at NFU.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. ​

Disclaimer

NFU - National Farmers Union published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 03:49:05 UTC
