Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NFU National Farmers Union : RFS Obligations Must Account for Hardship Waivers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 31, 2019

Contact: Hannah Packman, 202.554.1600
hpackman@nfudc.org

YPSILANTI- Following the release of its disappointing 2020 renewable volume obligations (RVOs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today hosted a public hearing to gather feedback from farmers and other stakeholders on the proposed rule.

The proposal would maintain the current volume of corn ethanol currently required to be supplied to the transportation sector, and would only increase overall biofuel use by 120 million gallons. By contrast, the ongoing misappropriation of RFS small refinery exemptions (SREs) to multinational corporations has eliminated demand for biofuels by 2.6 billion gallons.

National Farmers Union (NFU) has consistently protested the rampant abuse of SREs by sending letters, submitting testimony, joining a lawsuit, and most recently filing a petition. The organization was dissatisfied that, when drafting next year's RVOs, the EPA ignored numerous requests to account for the damage inflicted on farmers and rural communities by the exemptions.

In a statement released today, NFU President Roger Johnson reiterated the organization's previous concerns and urged the administration to rectify the oversight in the finalized rule:

'Family farmers and ranchers are hurting right now. Between severely depressed commodity prices, chronic oversupply, environmental disasters, and trade wars, some operations are hemorrhaging money just to keep their doors open. But while farm country struggles, the oil industry continues to thrive, with many companies posting multi-billion-dollar profits year after year. Given these circumstances, it is unconscionable that the administration would funnel money away from family farms and into the pockets of large oil corporations.

'Biofuels offer real solutions to the problems rural America is facing - they establish new uses for our corn surplus, lift up prices, create well-paying jobs, stimulate economic growth in rural communities, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Unfortunately, we have never had the chance to realize their full potential because EPA and this administration has repeatedly undercut the efficacy of the Renewable Fuel Standard with the flagrant mismanagement of these purported 'hardship waivers.' We've asked many times, in many different ways, that this destructive practice be immediately stopped, and that the losses already incurred be offset by next year's renewable volume obligations. So far, our request has fallen on deaf ears - we will continue to advocate for stronger biofuels policies until they prioritize the social and economic welfare of family farmers and rural communities.'

###

To download an audio file of Roger Johnson's quote, visit our website at nfu.org/audio.

About NFUNational Farmers Union advocates on behalf of nearly 200,000 American farm families and their communities. We envision a world in which farm families and their communities are respected, valued, and enjoy economic prosperity and social justice.

Stay Connected
Look for us online at NFU.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. ​

Disclaimer

NFU - National Farmers Union published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 17:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pU.S., China to keep talking on trade, progress elusive in Shanghai meeting
RE
01:45pU.S., China to keep talking on trade, progress elusive in Shanghai meeting
RE
01:44pU.S., China to keep talking on trade, progress elusive in Shanghai meeting
RE
01:35pOil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
RE
01:34pOil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
RE
01:30pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : RFS Obligations Must Account for Hardship Waivers
PU
01:29pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 3.1% in Week Ended July 27
DJ
01:20pCRYSTALLEX WOULD NEED SANCTIONS WAIVER TO SEIZE CITGO SHARES : Guaido adviser
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : MKS INSTRUMENTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group