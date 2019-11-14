Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NFU National Farmers Union : Urges Congress to Pass Biodiesel Tax Incentive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:20pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 14, 2019

Contact: Hannah Packman, 202-554-1600
hpackman@nfudc.org

WASHINGTON - Congress needs to quickly extend the biodiesel tax credit to prevent severe disruption of the U.S. biodiesel industry. National Farmers Union has joined more than 40 groups in a letter today urging House leadership to extend the now expired incentive before the end of the year.

Biodiesel production has declined in part due to uncertainty over the tax incentive, which was last addressed in February 2018 to retroactively cover 2017 but has not been extended since. Without this incentive, the once promising domestic biodiesel industry has stalled. Since the beginning of 2019, nine biodiesel plants have closed or reduced production, cutting or furloughing workers.

Biodiesel has a range of economic and environmental benefits. Biodiesel is a renewable piece of U.S. domestic energy independence, and releases less carbon and fewer toxic pollutants than certain other fuels. Biodiesel production is important for farmers as it creates value for agricultural coproducts and lowers the cost of animal feed. The industry has also created more than 65,000 domestic jobs, many in economically disadvantaged areas.

The letter asks that Congress immediately take up and pass legislation to provide a multi-year extension of the biodiesel tax incentives, and work forward on a long-term biodiesel tax policy.

'The U.S. biodiesel and renewable diesel industry's continued success is at stake,' the groups wrote in the letter. 'Tens of thousands of American workers and manufacturers-as well as the millions of Americans who benefit from cleaner air and water-are depending on you to provide our industry the certainty we need to continue our growth.'

###

To download an audio file of Roger Johnson's quote, click here.

About NFUNational Farmers Union has been working since 1902 to protect and enhance the economic well-being and quality of life for family farmers, ranchers and rural communities through advocating grassroots-driven policy positions adopted by its membership.

Stay Connected
Look for us online at NFU.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

NFU - National Farmers Union published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 01:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10pAsian shares rise as Kudlow comments lift trade hopes
RE
09:09pChina central bank surprises by injecting 200 billion yuan via MLF loans, rate unchanged
RE
09:07pBoeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
RE
09:05pOil rises on hopes for OPEC supply curbs, new optimism on U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:04pOil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
RE
09:01pAlibaba praises Hong Kong at start of retail campaign for $13 billion listing
RE
09:00pScorecard of Japan's 'Abenomics' stimulus policies
RE
08:45pU.S. AND CHINA 'GETTING CLOSE' TO TRADE DEAL : White House economic adviser
RE
08:40pTERRAIN MINERALS : 15/11/2019 - Option for Sale of Great Western - Funds Received
PU
08:36pU.S. and China 'getting close' to trade deal - White House economic adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group