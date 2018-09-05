NFWF Awards Nearly $1 Million in Grants to Recover Monarch Butterflies and Pollinators across the United States

Washington DC, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, D.C. (SEPTEMBER 5, 2018) – The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced seven grant awards totaling more than $920,000 to conserve monarch butterflies and other insect pollinators in 19 states across the country. The grants will generate more than $2 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of more than $2.9 million.



The seven projects awarded grants today will increase the quality and quantity of pollinator habitat for monarch butterflies, rusty patched bumble bees and other native pollinator species. The projects will also enhance outreach and organizational coordination. Collectively, the funded projects will:



Restore and enhance more than 12,000 acres of pollinator habitat

Collect more than 75 pounds of milkweed seed

Propagate more than 3,500 milkweed seedlings

Engage approximately 54,000 people in pollinator conservation through events like educational workshops and community outreach

“The grants announced today will support collaborative efforts to conserve monarch butterflies and other at-risk pollinators,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “These projects will create habitat for the many pollinators that are vital not only to the health of our ecosystem but also the strength of our economy.”



The 2018 grants were awarded through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund (MBPCF). This year’s funding partners include Shell Oil Company, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the Bureau of Land Management.



A complete list of the 2018 grants made through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund is available here.



The monarch butterfly is one of the most iconic species in North America and its annual migration cycle is one of the most remarkable natural phenomena in the world. However, over the past 20 years, the monarch butterfly population has declined by more than 80 percent throughout much of its range. Several other pollinators have experienced similarly dramatic declines in recent decades. Habitat loss is a primary threat to many of these species.



In 2015, NFWF established the MBPCF, a public–private partnership that funds projects to protect, conserve and increase habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators. By leveraging the resources and expertise of its partners, the MBPCF is helping to reverse recent population declines and ensure the survival of these valuable species.



About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 4,500 organizations and generated a conservation impact of more than $4.8 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.



About Shell Oil Company

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of the Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.About the U.S. Forest Service Established in 1905, the Forest Service’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands managed by the Forest Service provide 20 percent of the nation’s clean water supply and contribute more than $10 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. The agency has a direct or indirect stewardship role in caring for about 80 percent of the 850 million forested acres in the U.S. This includes 100 million acres in urban areas where most Americans live. The U.S. Forest Service is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information, visit www.fs.fed.us.



About U.S. Geological Survey

The USGS serves the Nation by providing reliable scientific information to describe and understand the Earth; minimize loss of life and property from natural disasters; manage water, biological, energy, and mineral resources; and enhance and protect our quality of life.



About the Bureau of Land Management

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency's mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America's public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2016 - more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.

