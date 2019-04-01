NGC CNG: State of the Art CNG Station at Preysal

A state of the art CNG and multi fuel service station is being constructed on the western side of the Preysal Interchange in Couva. NGC CNG, with parent company The National Gas Company (NGC), in partnership with the National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NPMC) will be constructing the facility, which will cater to the thousands of residents of the area and conveniently service commuters along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway. The fueling station represents Phase 1 of development work at the site, with a planned Phase 2 after the station is completed. The station is expected to be completed in 2019.

NGC CNG is a special purpose state company with a mandate to expand and improve the use of CNG across the country. The Preysal station, proposed to be the largest in the Caribbean, will be a flagship CNG station and will offer fast filling options for CNG customers, including electronic payments. Prof. Gerry C. Brooks, NGC Group Chairman confirmed, 'This station will revolutionise the filling experience in Trinidad and Tobago. We have thousands of dedicated CNG users and this station is strategically positioned to service North-South commuters, transportation vehicles in the retail distribution and energy sectors and public transport.' He continued 'In keeping with this country's renewable energy mandate, solar technology will also be employed at the station, with the installation of solar panels on the canopy to power the station and to offer electric vehicle charging in the first phase.'

CG Render of Station