NHPCO To Welcome Suzi Johnson as New Chief Operating Officer

Alexandria, Va, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization is proud to announce that Suzi K. Johnson, MPH, RN will join the NHPCO leadership team as Chief Operating Officer in October 2019.

Suzi Johnson currently serves as the Vice President of Sharp Hospice and Palliative Care, a program of Sharp HealthCare located in San Diego, Calf. Johnson joined Sharp HospiceCare in 1986 and brings her 33 years of experience to her new position at NHPCO, the leading organization representing hospice and palliative care providers and professionals. NHPCO works to expand access to a proven person-centered model for healthcare—one that provides patients and their loved ones with comfort, peace, and dignity during life’s most intimate and vulnerable experiences.

“Success and sustainability in the field of hospice and palliative care today requires a combination of current know-how and vision for future of person-centered model of care,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach. “Suzi Johnson has these skills and more and is prepared to advance our work on a national level.”

While at Sharp HospiceCare, Johnson has been a tireless leader in advancing innovative programs and services including the development of three hospice facilities throughout the San Diego communities, the development of an evidence based, disease specific home-based palliative care consultation program focusing on patients with advanced illness and she has also led the development of a system wide advance care planning program. Sharp HospiceCare has been the recipient of numerous awards including the 2012 AHA Circle of Life Award and in 2019 the Hearst Health Jefferson School of Population Health Prize for population health.

Johnson is a nationally recognized leader in the field of palliative care and hospice lecturing throughout the country on topics such as leadership, organizational innovation, and program development in palliative and end-of-life care. In 2016, Johnson was awarded the inaugural Doris A. Howell, MD Award for Advancing Palliative Care.

“I am looking forward to joining NHPCO to help advance the full integration of palliative and end of life care as the standard of care for the most at risk and vulnerable and I am incredibly excited about what the future holds.”

Learn more about the work of NHPCO at nhpco.org. For those interested in learning more about hospice and palliative care, visit NHPCO’s CaringInfo section of the website.

Attachment

Jon Radulovic National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization 703-837-3139 jradulovic@nhpco.org