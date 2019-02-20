Log in
NHTC DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Natural Health Trends Corp. Investors of Important March 11th Deadline in First-Filed Case – NHTC

02/20/2019 | 05:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) from April 27, 2016 through January 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 11, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first-filed class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Natural Health Trends investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Natural Health Trends class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1487.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, which is contrary to Chinese law; (2) consequently, Natural Health Trends was not in compliance with applicable Chinese law; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Natural Health Trends’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1487.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
  
 Laurence Rosen, Esq.
 Phillip Kim, Esq.
 Zachary Halper, Esq.
 The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
 275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
 New York, NY  10016
 Tel: (212) 686-1060
 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
 Fax: (212) 202-3827
 lrosen@rosenlegal.com
 pkim@rosenlegal.com
 zhalper@rosenlegal.com
 www.rosenlegal.com


