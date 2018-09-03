NIAUR Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Reg : Utility Regulator grants gas supply licence to ElectroRoute Energy Trading Limited

On 20 July the Utility Regulator issued a public consultation on the proposed grant of a gas supply licence to ElectroRoute Energy Trading Limited.

No responses were received to the consultation.

In accordance with Article 8(6) of the Gas (NI) Order 1996, the Utility Regulator now gives notice that a licence for the supply of gas in Northern Ireland was granted to ElectroRoute Energy Trading Limited on 03 September 2018.

