NIAUR Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Reg : Utility Regulator grants gas supply licence to ElectroRoute Energy Trading Limited

09/03/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

On 20 July the Utility Regulator issued a public consultation on the proposed grant of a gas supply licence to ElectroRoute Energy Trading Limited.

No responses were received to the consultation.

In accordance with Article 8(6) of the Gas (NI) Order 1996, the Utility Regulator now gives notice that a licence for the supply of gas in Northern Ireland was granted to ElectroRoute Energy Trading Limited on 03 September 2018.

Copies of the documents can be made available in large print, Braille, audio cassette and a variety of relevant minority languages if required.

Disclaimer

NIAUR - Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 21:31:01 UTC
