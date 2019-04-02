Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NIBC : Inaugural EUR 300 million non-preferred senior transaction for NIBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Today, NIBC launched its inaugural non-preferred senior transaction with a EUR 300 million deal size. The bond has a fixed rate coupon of 2.00% and a maturity of 5 years. The order book was made up of more than 200 investors and was 6 times oversubscribed. The high oversubscription allowed NIBC to tighten its issuance spread by 50bps to a final pricing of MS+200bps. Interest for the trade was widespread across Europe with investors from Germany, France and Southern Europe being the largest contributors.

In recent years regulators have introduced additional capital requirements for banks, which also included the introduction of a new class of senior debt, so called non-preferred senior debt. This instrument ranks between subordinated debt (Tier 2) and regular senior unsecured debt (i.e. preferred senior debt). Next to banking supervisors, rating agencies also value the issuance of non-preferred senior bonds by banks. In the case of NIBC, S&P changed the outlook for NIBC Bank from 'stable' to 'positive', amongst other things, on the expectation that NIBC would issue non-preferred senior debt.

Herman Dijkhuizen, CFO:
'We are very pleased with the success of this non-preferred senior transaction. Although NIBC does not yet have a binding MREL target, we are confident that with this EUR 300 million transaction we have taken a big step towards our expected MREL requirement. In addition, this deal is also ALAC-eligible and could be beneficial for our rating with S&P.'

Disclaimer

NIBC Holding NV published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:51:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aGlobal Leaders in Academic Health Convene to Address Building Strategic Partnerships
GL
11:09aHORMEL FOODS : Inaugural Small Change Big Impact Food Summit To Bring Together Industry Leaders At Harvard University April 3-4, 2019
PR
11:08aMore from the Company Monthly Newsletter March 2019
AQ
11:08aFORD MOTOR : would reconsider UK investments if no deal on Brexit
AQ
11:08aPoison Drummer Rikki Rockett, an HPV-Attributed Throat Cancer Survivor, Urges Public to Open Up and Say Ahhh! and GET SCREENED During the 21st Annual Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week®
PR
11:08aNICKSON : Founder and CEO Cameron Johnson to Share Insights on Changing the Renting Experience at the 5th Annual Dallas Startup Week
BU
11:07aEU HAS NO MAJOR CONCERNS IN GERMANY OVER VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL : sources
RE
11:07aEU has no major concerns in Germany over Vodafone-Liberty deal - sources
RE
11:07aGUDOU : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Disposal of Shares by Controlling Shareholder and Directors
PU
11:07aCISCO : The Potential of Thought Leadership is Much Better Than You Think
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About