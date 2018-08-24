NIBC : M&A advises Interactive Investor on the sale of Internaxx Bank to Swissquote Group Holding

M&A has advised UK online broker Interactive Investor on the sale of Internaxx Bank S.A. (Internaxx), a Luxembourg-based provider of online retail brokerage services mainly targeting global expatriates with more than 12,000 clients and EUR 2 billion assets under administration, to Swissquote Group Holding Ltd. Swissquote is a Switzerland-based provider of online brokerage services listed on the Zurich stock exchange (symbol SQN).
Both parties agreed that, following regulatory approval, Swissquote will acquire 100% of the shares of Internaxx at a significant premium to book value, creating a good exit opportunity for our client.
Following NIBC's advisory role in the acquisition of HSH Nordbank earlier this year, this emphasizes NIBC M&A's position as trusted advisor in financial services in Benelux and Germany.
