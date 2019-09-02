Log in
NIBC : Victor van Eijk will join NIBC's Corporate Finance Capital Markets franchise as Director

0
09/02/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

NIBC's Corporate Finance and Capital Markets franchise focuses on Innovative and Growth companies in North-Western Europe. Important sectors are life sciences, fintech, semi-conductors, software and real-estate. Victor will supervise Equity Trading and Sales activities, among others offering services to corporates and investors in providing access to capital markets and liquidity and working closely with the ECM team. Victor started his career at Kempen & Co in 2005 in Equity Sales/Trading, moving on to Kempen & Co's USA office in 2012 after which he switched to KBC Securities New York in 2017 to take charge of Institutional Equity Sales. Victor's broad and profound experience will boost the Corporate Finance and Capital Markets franchise and fee-business at NIBC Bank N.V.

Disclaimer

NIBC Holding NV published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 16:39:04 UTC
