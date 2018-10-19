Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NIBC : to host Capital Markets Update on 29 November 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

On Thursday 29 November 2018, NIBC will host a video webcasted Capital Markets Update in London. The Managing Board will give presentations on NIBC's strategy, global trends in the sector and touch upon performance in the third quarter.

The event will be streamed over the internet through a video webcast, with all presentations online available on the day and afterwards. Please note it will not be possible to take part in the Q&A session through the webcast.

We will communicate the details and full program in the coming weeks.

Please visit this webpage to stay up to date. This is where we will also share the link to the video webcast.

If you have any questions, please contact Michele Negen.

Disclaimer

NIBC Holding NV published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 12:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pBIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS : Notice to the Market - Change in Board of Directors
PU
03:08pLONZA : to Reveal Next-Generation Electronic Batch Record Execution Platform at Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Forum 2018
PU
03:08pCOCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Transactions in Own Shares
PU
03:08pBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (2018-10) PDF
PU
03:08pBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Detailed annual accounts PDF
PU
03:08pFRAS LE : Randon Proving Ground now is Randon Technology Center
PU
03:08pTECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 161 : ONTAP Select Updates
PU
03:08pANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : Fatal Incident
PU
03:07pMost cryptocurrency offerings trading below listing price - report
RE
03:06pACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS : Hobbled By Misogyny in SA's Media
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
3TELIASONERA : TELIASONERA : Telia Company Interim report January-September 2018
4MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD : MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investor Presentation
5MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.