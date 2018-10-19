NIBC : to host Capital Markets Update on 29 November 2018

On Thursday 29 November 2018, NIBC will host a video webcasted Capital Markets Update in London. The Managing Board will give presentations on NIBC's strategy, global trends in the sector and touch upon performance in the third quarter.

The event will be streamed over the internet through a video webcast, with all presentations online available on the day and afterwards. Please note it will not be possible to take part in the Q&A session through the webcast.

We will communicate the details and full program in the coming weeks.

Please visit this webpage to stay up to date. This is where we will also share the link to the video webcast.

If you have any questions, please contact Michele Negen.