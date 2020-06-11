NIC+ZOE Opens Three New Store Locations

BOSTON, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIC+ZOE, a fiercely female American fashion brand based in Boston, has recently opened two new locations in Charlottesville, VA and Denver, CO with another scheduled to open in Hingham, MA on June 12. The brand previously opened a temporary location in Hingham and, due to its success, decided to open a permanent location in the area. The three newest stores will mark the NIC+ZOE’s ninth, tenth and eleventh store openings to date. While opening new stores at this unprecedented time was a difficult decision, the brand is excited to safely provide new and exciting shopping options for women everywhere. Absolutely all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of NIC+ZOE customers and staff and several options will be available for customers to experience great fashion in a contactless manner.



Led by a mother and daughter duo, NIC+ZOE focuses on creating stylish apparel that help women move through their day. The brand’s newest locations will celebrate the company’s mission with a sophisticated yet relaxed vibe, inspiring creativity and self-expression through fashion. The collection will be curated for a discerning shopper looking to build out her wardrobe with unique pieces. Petite and misses as well as jewelry, handbags and shoes will be available.

“We are very excited to expand our footprint into these markets and introduce the brand to the women of Charlottesville, Denver and Hingham,” said Susie Mulder, Chief Executive Officer at NIC+ZOE. “Given today’s environment, we are thrilled to be able to offer many ways to shop from appointments to virtual styling and will take every precaution necessary to ensure that our staff and clientele have a safe and positive shopping experience.”

NIC+ZOE’s Charlottesville, VA store opened on May 15, 2020 at 2035 Bond Street, Unit 130 in The Shops at Stonefield. The Denver, CO location opened on June 1, 2020 at 2827 E 3rd Ave in Cherry Creek. The Hingham, MA location will open on June 12, 2020 at 94 Derby Street, Suite 249, Hingham, MA 02043 in Derby Street Shops.

NIC+ZOE is a fashion brand that thoughtfully designs knitwear, apparel and accessories for women who strive to be authentically themselves. The NIC+ZOE woman seeks quality fashion that both complements her multifaceted lifestyle and brings out her unique inner glow. NIC+ZOE founder Dorian Lightbown believes that clothing should always inspire and never stifle, and creates thoughtful pieces that move effortlessly through all of life’s artful turns.

