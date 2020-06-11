Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NIC+ZOE Opens Three New Store Locations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 07:36am EDT

BOSTON, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIC+ZOE, a fiercely female American fashion brand based in Boston, has recently opened two new locations in Charlottesville, VA and Denver, CO with another scheduled to open in Hingham, MA on June 12. The brand previously opened a temporary location in Hingham and, due to its success, decided to open a permanent location in the area. The three newest stores will mark the NIC+ZOE’s ninth, tenth and eleventh store openings to date. While opening new stores at this unprecedented time was a difficult decision, the brand is excited to safely provide new and exciting shopping options for women everywhere. Absolutely all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of NIC+ZOE customers and staff and several options will be available for customers to experience great fashion in a contactless manner.

Led by a mother and daughter duo, NIC+ZOE focuses on creating stylish apparel that help women move through their day. The brand’s newest locations will celebrate the company’s mission with a sophisticated yet relaxed vibe, inspiring creativity and self-expression through fashion. The collection will be curated for a discerning shopper looking to build out her wardrobe with unique pieces. Petite and misses as well as jewelry, handbags and shoes will be available.

“We are very excited to expand our footprint into these markets and introduce the brand to the women of Charlottesville, Denver and Hingham,” said Susie Mulder, Chief Executive Officer at NIC+ZOE. “Given today’s environment, we are thrilled to be able to offer many ways to shop from appointments to virtual styling and will take every precaution necessary to ensure that our staff and clientele have a safe and positive shopping experience.”

NIC+ZOE’s Charlottesville, VA store opened on May 15, 2020 at 2035 Bond Street, Unit 130 in The Shops at Stonefield. The Denver, CO location opened on June 1, 2020 at 2827 E 3rd Ave in Cherry Creek. The Hingham, MA location will open on June 12, 2020 at 94 Derby Street, Suite 249, Hingham, MA 02043 in Derby Street Shops. 

About NIC+ZOE
NIC+ZOE is a fashion brand that thoughtfully designs knitwear, apparel and accessories for women who strive to be authentically themselves. The NIC+ZOE woman seeks quality fashion that both complements her multifaceted lifestyle and brings out her unique inner glow. NIC+ZOE founder Dorian Lightbown believes that clothing should always inspire and never stifle, and creates thoughtful pieces that move effortlessly through all of life’s artful turns.

Christine Perez
DiGennaro Communications
Christine@digennaro-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db71d27b-310c-4a0d-b1e4-1b48dd58bd5d

NIC+ZOE Opens Three New Store Locations

NIC+ZOE has recently opened two new locations in Charlottesville, VA and Denver, CO with another scheduled to open in Hingham, MA on June 12

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:55aYORBEAU RESOURCES : Announces Receipt of Scheduled Cash Payment From IAMGOLD in Order to Maintain its Option on the Rouyn Property
AQ
07:50aBLAZING THE TRAIL TO EUROPEAN EXPORTS : Panaxia Israel Announces Receipt of EU-GMP Certification, Required for the Manufacture and European Export of Medical Cannabis and Advanced Products
AQ
07:50aGEOMEGA RESOURCES : Obtains U.S. Patent Approval for Metallurgical Extraction of Rare Earths and Niobium
AQ
07:50aCOMCAST CORPORATION : and NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc. Commence Offers to Purchase Certain of their Outstanding Senior Debt Securities
BU
07:48aFLUOR : Did You Acquire Fluor (FLR) Before November 2, 2017? Johnson Fistel Investigates Fluor Corporation; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?
PR
07:47aDREAM UNLIMITED : Provides Business Update
AQ
07:46aBCE : Western partners with Bell on 5G research initiative
AQ
07:46aFORD FOUNDATION : Takes Historic, Unprecedented Action to Increase Grantmaking for Nonprofits by $1 Billion with Proceeds of Offering of Social Bonds in Response to COVID-19
PR
07:46aState of California Saves Taxpayer Dollars via Streamlined COVID-19 Hotel Sourcing and Payment Solution from HRS
BU
07:46aMARCUS THEATRES : ® Announces Its Phased Reopening Plans
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5CARNIVAL PLC : London stocks drop on worries of second wave of infections, Fed outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group