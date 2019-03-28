NICE Issues Medtech Innovation Briefing on PredictSURE IBD™ for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Prognosis

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding
treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated
diseases, today announced that the UK's National Institute for Health
and Care Excellence (NICE) has published a Medtech Innovation Briefing
(MIB) on the use of PredictSURE IBD™ in the prognosis of inflammatory
bowel disease.
MIBs are NICE advice designed to support NHS and social care
commissioners and staff who are considering using new medical devices
and other medical or diagnostic technologies. Designed to be fast,
flexible and responsive to the need for information on innovative
technologies, MIBs are commissioned by NHS England and produced in
support of the NHS 5-Year Forward View, as one of a number of steps to
help accelerate innovation in new treatments and diagnostics. Each MIB
includes a description of the technology, how it is used, its potential
role in the treatment pathway, and the likely cost of using it, as well
as a review of relevant published evidence.
PredictSURE IBD™ is designed to predict long-term clinical outcomes when
Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis are diagnosed, using a gene
expression “signature” identified using quantitative polymerase chain
reaction (PCR) technology. Intended to help gastroenterologists choice
of treatment for people who have recently been diagnosed with either
Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, evidence evaluated in the MIB
shows that PredictSURE IBD™ can accurately show which patients are
likely to have a severe relapsing disease course.
The evidence also suggests an improved disease response when treatment
with tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors is started early. The MIB
reports that the resource impact when using PredictSURE IBD™ could be
much lower than the current standard of care if starting anti-TNF
therapy early leads to disease remission and prevents disease flare ups.
However, it must be noted that TNF inhibitors are not currently
recommended by NICE for first-line treatment of Crohn’s disease.
Of the specialist commentators consulted, all agreed that PredictSURE
IBD™ could improve information to allow clinicians to prescribe more
appropriate therapy. A spokesperson for Crohn’s and Colitis UK, thought
the test could change the way patients with Crohn’s disease are treated
by identifying the most effective treatment as early as possible.
Paul Kinnon, CEO, PredictImmune commented: “We are very pleased to
have received such a positive MIB. Given that these briefings are
referenced not only across the UK, but also further afield, it is an
important milestone and further validation for us as we continue to
develop personalised approaches to treatment for patients with severe,
debilitating diseases. We strongly believe that helping to inform
clinical decision making in the very early stages of diagnosis could
vastly improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The evidence
suggests that PredictSURE IBD™ enables us to do that for those suffering
from Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which could have a major
impact on treatment pathways in the future.”
