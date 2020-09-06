Log in
NICOPURE LABS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF HALO E-LIQUID PMTA SUBMISSION

09/06/2020 | 03:33pm EDT

Tampa, FLA, Sept. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicopure Labs announced that the FDA has accepted their first round of Pre-Market Tobacco Applications for substantive scientific review. Just 3 days after submission, Nicopure Labs’ Pre-Market Tobacco Application (PMTA) for Halo Tribeca Tobacco E-liquid, Halo SubZero Menthol E-liquid, and Halo Fusion E-liquid has been accepted for additional scientific review by the FDA. This pushes Nicopure Labs into the next round of the PMTA review process. Halo’s 10-year history as a prominent brand, specializing in the tobacco-flavored e-liquid space has positioned the brand well for what is likely to come for the vaping industry. With California and New York becoming tobacco flavor-only markets, it is expected that more states will follow suit and Halo will be well-prepared with their award-winning tobacco flavors. “I am extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication from the Nicopure Team that’s been put forth into our first round of applications. Over the next few days we will be filing additional applications and are very optimistic about Halo’s future,” said Jeffrey Stamler, CEO of Nicopure Labs. “Halo e-liquid flavors have been chosen by millions of vapors around the world as the Tobacco and Menthol e-liquids that vapers prefer.” Once accepted for filing, the final phase of the PMTA review process will be the FDA’s comprehensive evaluation of the scientific data supplied in the Pre-Market Tobacco Application. After all information has been fully evaluated and inspected, the FDA will make their final approval decision. About Nicopure Labs Operating since 2009, Tampa-based Nicopure Labs is an industry leading e-liquid manufacturer with operations in the U.S. and Europe. Nicopure Labs’ 110,000-sq. ft. manufacturing and distribution facility, in Gainesville Florida, includes a 10,000-sq. ft. custom-built ISO 7 cleanroom. As the manufacturer of Halo - the #1 Tobacco and Menthol e-liquid brand in the world, Nicopure distributes to over 110 countries worldwide, and continues to expand its presence globally.

Tavise Morabia
Nicopure Labs
(888) 425-6649
press@nicopurelabs.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
